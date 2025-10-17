What Britney Spears' Sons Think Of Dad Kevin Federline's Bombshell Book

Kevin Federline is revealing all the dirty laundry about his relationship with Britney Spears. We already know how she feels about it — but what about the exes’ kids??

Much of Kevin’s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, details Brit’s allegedly problematic parenting, digging up some truly disturbing claims about the way the singer allegedly mistreated her children. It includes a lot of sensitive subject matter, and it comes just as they were starting to heal their relationship with their mother. So, naturally, it makes you wonder: are they OK with this? Did they have a say in what got told?

During an interview with Extra on Thursday, the dancer insisted his sons “approve” of the tell-all, the 47-year-old explained:

“My kids are old enough to understand and approve what I’m doing.”

He added that he’s determined to tell his side of the story so his kids don’t have to deal with questions about him as they get older:

“I don’t want my kids living their lives and having to explain who I am. I say that in the book — I don’t want them talking about things that they didn’t live through or can’t remember.”

Hmm. A lot of the stuff they “can’t remember” is still about intimate parts of their lives, though. So, getting their permission is still super important!

Regardless, Kevin’s happy to have his moment to speak:

“Everyone deserves to have a voice … especially after you’ve had so much [time] to reflect on it with compassion and understanding. Over the last two decades, my story has been told through a different lens and I felt it was important for me to finally come out and tell my story.”

For the record, Britney has been very outspoken against the memoir, calling out her ex-husband for spreading “lies” about her and using it as a money grab. We’re glad, at least, that it sounds like the boys were okay with this book! Especially since it pushes their family back into the spotlight, which can’t be easy!

Watch his full interview (below):

Reactions? Let us know (below).

