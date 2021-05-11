Kevin Smith Weighs In On Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Getting Back Together -- And Claims He Invented 'Bennifer'!

Yes, kids, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together after all these years.

In case you missed it, we learned last week the exes were hanging out again. But on Monday multiple outlets heard through their sources that the pair had completely reignited their passion with a several day romantic trip to Big Sky, Montana! Not exactly old friends catching up!

So now that it’s all but confirmed Bennifer is back on, we’re starting to hear reactions to the news of everyone from J.Lo’s recent ex Alex Rodriguez to Ben’s longtime BFF Matt Damon.

Related: Jennifer Garner ALSO Got Back With Her Ex… Huh…

Another celeb pal who was right at ground zero of the first go-round with Ben and Jen? Kevin Smith.

Ben’s bud directed the couple, who had met on the set of the ill-fated crime caper Gigli, in his parenting comedy, Jersey Girl. And, the Clerks writer-director wants the world to remember, it was he who first coined their celeb couple name!

Taking to Twitter on Monday, he wrote:

“‘Bennifer’ is trending. It’s a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating. I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”

Wow, is that true?? It caught on so fast, we had no memory of where it came from. Heck, Bennifer is the first celeb nickname blending the two monikers we remember — so Kev may have been the source of all of them! Wild.

But what does he remember about Bennifer the couple?

Related: Was Ben Wooing J.Lo While She Was Still Engaged??

All good things! Speaking about the rumored reconciliation on last week’s episode of his podcast Fatman Beyond, he wished the couple well, saying:

“I hope this is true. I was there at the beginning of their relationship and they were adorable and very in love. It’ll be wonderful for both of them if they find their way back to each other now, years later. Unrelated side note? Coming soon… JERSEY GIRL 2: NECRONOMICON!”

Ha! Spoilers for Jersey Girl, but that’s a reference to the fact she dies in the first ten minutes — so if they made a sequel Ben would have to raise her from the dead. Hey, it wouldn’t be the weirdest movie Kevin has made in the last decade…

We can’t get over how close that response is to Matt Damon’s. The Bourne Identity star also said about the latest headlines:

“I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

So funny that both Matt AND Kevin, Ben’s oldest friends in the business, are both so on board with him getting back together with J.Lo! Surely if they’re rooting for the couple, that must mean she truly made him happy. Right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious relationship experts? Can these crazy kids make it this time? Should they make Jersey Girl 2?? LOLz!

[Image via Miramax/WENN/Instar/Avalon.]