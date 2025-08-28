Khloé Kardashian's Ex French Montana Engaged -- To A Literal Princess!

We didn’t realize late August was engagement season, but hey — here we are!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the internet (and the rest of the freakin’ world) by storm after announcing their engagement over on Instagram earlier this week. But they aren’t the only ones celebrating that milestone right now. And while this couple may not be quite as high-profile as the Shake It Off singer and the NFL star, they ain’t no slouches, either!

According to a report in TMZ on Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend French Montana is engaged! And to a literal princess, no less!

The rapper got engaged back in June, as it turns out, during Paris Fashion Week. But nobody reported on it until now, when a rep for French Montana revealed the news to that outlet on Wednesday. Surprise!

But who’s the lucky lady, tho?! Well, that would be Sheikha Mahra, a Princess of Dubai.

Wowza!

Sheikha’s full name is actually Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to be official. She’s the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and the ruler of Dubai.

The princess was formerly married to Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum, but that couple announced they were getting a divorce back in 2024. She got with French Montana not long after that, and ever since, the couple would seem to be happy as can be hanging out in Dubai, Morocco, Paris, and all over the world!

Sheikha is also known for her social media presence. She’s got more than one million followers on Instagram, where she posts lifestyle stuff, philanthropy goodies, and equestrian content. Ch-ch-check her out (below):

And here’s some more (below):

Yep… French definitely has a type! LOLz!

Per TMZ, there are no details yet on the wedding date or any ceremony specifics. But still, congrats to the happy couple! This is a big move for the rapper, and comes long after his days dipping into the reality TV world.

We can’t help but wonder what Khloé thinks about her former man walking down the aisle sometime in the near future!

