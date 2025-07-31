Khloé Kardashian Doesn't Regret Her Emotional Reality TV Reunion With Lamar Odom -- And She'd See Him Again!

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t regret that season 6 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu that saw her reunited with ex-husband Lamar Odom for the first time in years to return a bunch of his stuff.

On the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonderland podcast new on Wednesday, the 41-year-old reality TV star opened up about that infamous February episode of the fam’s streaming series in which she invited Lamar over to her house to pick up some of his left-behind basketball memorabilia.

In the episode, the pair’s reunion after so many adversities together — and so many years apart — was, uh, kinda uncomfortable. And not only that, but Lamar apparently kept on messaging her after they filmed. But looking back on it now, Khloé is saying she doesn’t regret it! Even if it was a little strange…

Speaking candidly on the pod about her 45-year-old ex and their reality TV reunion, the Good American founder said:

“After seeing Lamar, that was so emotionally draining for me. I haven’t seen Lamar in, I think it was, 10 years. Not seeing someone for 10 years is crazy, but then, also seeing that person and being on camera, there’s a lot of different factors.”

No kidding! Of course, the duo was married from 2009 to 2013. And then in the midst of their divorce, Khloé decided to postpone things after Lamar overdosed at a Nevada brothel and nearly died.

She then served as the former NBA star’s caretaker for a bit before eventually refiling for divorce in May 2016 — and finalizing it seven months later — following his recovery. So, there’s a LOT of history there. Duh.

To that end, Khloé tried to make it clear on the podcast that she wasn’t looking for “closure” with that Hulu reunion. And she would be open to filming with her ex again! Er, at least meeting up with him in private. She explained:

“I wanted Lamar to have his belongings and give that to Lamar, but I’m not opposed to ever meeting up with him again in a more private setting just to see how that conversation goes. After the fact of meeting with Lamar, it was so draining. I needed a few days to recover. I think that was more my subconscious was just through the wringer, but one of the strangest experiences.”

She also pushed back on an ongoing claim being made by fans (or, critics) of the show: that she “ambushed” Lamar with cameras. Not true, Khloé says!

She noted:

“I hear people say, ‘oh, she ambushed him with cameras.’ He knew about the cameras. He actually picked the time, picked all of that stuff [and] he was very happy and fine with the cameras being there. It was definitely an out-of-body experience.”

Interestingly, she then admitted how seeing Lamar both (a) show up late and (b) end up sweaty “really triggered” her rough past memories of dealing with his addiction battle. She explained:

“When I was married to Lamar and he was in the height of the toxic things that he was doing to himself, Lamar would be late [and] he would be sweating. There would be a lot of signs of what he was doing, so when he showed up late — I’m not saying he was doing drugs — these things triggered something in me.”

And the Revenge Body alum continued:

“I automatically went into protection mode, and I needed to protect myself. I sort of blacked out and was on autopilot. I couldn’t have told you verbatim the things that I said. … I was in my fight-or-flight mode. I was, like, ‘I gotta protect myself. This is the way I’m gonna do it.'”

In the end, Khloé confirmed on the pod that she filmed with Lamar for over four hours that day. She reflected:

“It was such a long four to four and a half hours. It was sad because he was so strange to me. I didn’t know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn’t think that I would feel that awkward around someone that I know so deeply and so well.”

