Khloé Kardashian Posts 'Therapy' Video After Sharing Body Image Struggles!

Khloé Kardashian is sweating off her leaked bikini photo drama!

As we reported, a photo of the KUWTK star apparently made its way to the internet without her okay-ing it, prompting the family’s high-powered team to do everything they could to scrub the unacceptable (by Khlo’s standards) imagery from the web.

Amid the controversy, the reality TV superstar opened up about why the unauthorized pic made her so frustrated, citing her lifelong body image struggles and explaining that everyone has the right to remove a photo of themselves that “isn’t flattering.” After posting the strong message, however, Khlo apparently still had some pent up frustration. So how did she let it out? With an ass-kicking workout, of course!

The 36-year-old posted a video of herself at the gym on her IG Story Thursday, telling the camera:

“Therapy time! So, this is my therapy. And I don’t think anyone works out better or stronger than someone that’s frustrated, angry, mad [or] determined.”

She’s probably right about that!

The Revenge Body host continued:

“Let it all out at the gym and that’s what I’m about to do.”

Do what you need to do to feel good, momma — you still look beyond stunning on a bad day!

On Wednesday, the Good American mogul posted unfiltered video footage to show that her body “isn’t photoshopped,” saying:

“This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered.”

She went on to open up about the persistent criticism she gets from eagle-eyed commenters bent on pointing out any flaw they can, sharing:

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”

Khlo admitted she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there” and will keep using her pic techniques “unapologetically.” Hey, as long as she’s being real and honest to everyone who follows her massive influence!

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments (below)!

