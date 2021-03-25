Khloé Kardashian Hammers Kourtney On Her Love Life To ‘Distract Kim’ From Kanye West Divorce

There’s nothing like a girl’s night and some light interrogating to cheer someone up — at least that’s the idea Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have in mind for Kim.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two sisters team up to distract Kim Kardashian from the ongoing drama with her husband Kanye West. The preview begins with Kourt and Khloé planning a “chill night” and “a romantic dinner outside” at their summer rental in Malibu for the SKIMs founder. In a confessional, Kim admitted:

“It’s really sweet that my sisters planned this little getaway night to hang out and escape reality to two seconds. There’s many f**king stressful things going on that I needed this the most.”

As a refresher, the stressful things the reality star hints at are probably the headlines Kanye made in the summer of 2020. The rapper shared a series of tweets in July 2020, where he referred to Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” and alleged she and Kim flew to Wyoming with two doctors to “lock” him up. Kanye also revealed he and his wife considered getting an abortion for their daughter North while at a political rally that same month. Then, there’s also all the divorce talk. So yeah, pretty stressful stuff!

After the trio sat down for dinner outside in the clip, Khloé probed Kourtney with:

“Are you dating anyone?”

To which the Poosh founder replied:

“No, who would I be dating?”

Kourt went on to say how she didn’t want to date anyone and claimed to have “hundreds” of people sliding into her DMs. The conversation took a juicier turn when the Good American fashion mogul asked:

“Do you still talk to what’s his name?”

Kourtney denied it, but Khloé still continued:

“Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?”

The 41-year-old agreed and confessed this mystery man will text her “once in a while” before adding that she never thinks of him.

“I’m feeling really content with my own way of life.”

While the ladies don’t reveal the name of Kourtney’s ex, she previously had dated model Younes Bendjima. The pair were together for over a year before calling it quits in 2018. They briefly reunited in 2019, but it didn’t last. As you may know, she’s currently dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Anyways, in her confessional, Khloé admits she’s trying to keep Kim’s mind off her life by grilling Kourt about her s*x life.

“It’s our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me going after Kourtney’s s*x life a little bit, she’s going to have to take one for the team. Kim lives for the gossip, and we’re here to make Kim happy.”

Whatever works, KoKo! Ch-ch-check out the preview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U ready for the next episode of KUWTK? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube]