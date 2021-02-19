Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West!

It finally happened. Weeks after we learned she had hired a high-priced lawyer, Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West.

According to docs filed by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and obtained by TMZ, the KUWTK star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids. There was also a prenup, which neither party is challenging.

In fact, the outlet’s sources say Kanye is fine with everything, including the custody arrangement — they’ve even almost reached a property settlement agreement. The whole thing is as amicable as can be.

Related: Kim Reportedly ‘Extremely Stressed’ About Split

We’ve been keeping a close eye on the decline of Kimye — especially after last year’s very public meltdown.

There was no avoiding the news of Kanye airing the couple’s devastating dirty laundry during a campaign event for his ill-conceived presidential run (or “walk” as he put it). After that he fought with both Kim AND her mother Kris Jenner on Twitter, saying some things that would be tough to take back.

That was, if Ye had any intention of making things right. We soon learned he was living in his compound in Wyoming and had no plans to move back in with his wife and kids.

At that point we were pretty sure the marriage was doomed — we mean, how do you stay married when you live in different states?

Still, their camps denied the impending split, saying the couple’s relationship was still intact somehow, despite the fact they were living “separate lives.”

But there was only so long they could keep up that charade — for the media or for themselves. We heard shortly after how their marriage of six and a half years was “beyond repair” after the two had given up on couples counseling.

Of course this wasn’t the first time the couple had dealt with marriage problems…

A couple years back Kanye became a born-again Christian, which at first led to positive things like his Sunday Service gospel music celebrations. But as he got more devout he also quickly embraced the most negative, misogynistic aspects of the religion. He insulted his wife — who was a s*x symbol long before they met and whom he himself had naked on a motorcycle for a music video — for dressing too sexy.

Then there was his bowing to Donald Trump after his wife had very publicly supported Democratic candidates and progressive movements like prison reform and Planned Parenthood. And Kanye didn’t seem to want to have any discussions about any of these differences in private. So the entire world had a front row seat to the demise of the couple’s marriage.

It’s sad to see. But at least now it will be out of its misery, right? Wishing the best for their four kids: North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (1).

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]