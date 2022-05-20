Khloé Kardashian Boasts About Tristan Thompson's 'Very Loyal' Vibe Just Prior To Maralee Nichols Scandal! Oof!

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her family situation a bit more in the newest episode of The Kardashians!

The 37-year-old reality TV star got real about her baby daddy Tristan Thompson during Thursday’s new episode of the streaming show on Hulu. And while this particular ep was filmed prior to Tristan’s jaw-dropping scandal in which he shockingly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, we’re still surprised to hear some of the Revenge Body host’s comments throughout!

Related: Scott Disick Delivers Jaw-Dropping Commentary On Khloé’s Body! WHOA!

In the new ep, Khloé and Tristan have an honest discussion about coparenting their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Done while the ex-couple is working out together in Kim Kardashian‘s swanky gym, Khloé explains to the 31-year-old basketball star that he is “never leaving” the family.

Obviously, with the two of them raising a child together, that makes a lot of sense. Even after the Maralee Nichols stuff came out!! In a confessional, Khloé swooned over her fam’s “very loyal, strong vibe.”

She then added in a separate comment:

“Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like people talking about any one of us and that’s really cute and just how everyone should be.”

Amen!

But still… what happened next…?? Just asking!

Even so, the former late night radio DJ is clearly optimistic about the possibility of giving True the world when it comes to both parents being involved. And she has a great pair of role models from her own early life to look at: her mom Kris Jenner, and her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.!

Related: Khloé Attends Her First-Ever Met Gala! And Stuns On The Red Carpet!

Explaining how the likes of Scott Disick and Kanye West will be forever part of the KarJenner family even after splitting from Khloé’s two sisters, the reality TV veteran explained to Tristan:

“We are great co-parenters, we are great at blending families, we’ve learned that from our mom and my dad. Mom and Dad were best friends, dad and stepdad played golf together once a week, Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you’re never leaving.”

Thinking quickly, Thompson shot back:

“More like you’re never leaving me.”

Ooookay!

Again, this convo was taped before all the Maralee Nichols news came out. So it’s certainly sad to watch all this go down knowing what was coming for the embattled former flames in the very near future… Not great, Tristan!

But on the other hand, we certainly do love the mature and responsible take on coparenting, and maintaining a healthy and mature relationship for True’s sake! Khloé is 1000% right about that “never leaving” aspect of it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Derrick Salters/Apega/WENN]