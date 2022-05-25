Tristan Thompson Posts Cryptic AF Message About 'Growth' & Grieving 'Former Life' After Khloé's Latest Comments

Hmm. What is this all about?!

Tristan Thompson took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his “growth” plans with fans, and we can’t help thinking it has something to do with Khloé Kardashian’s recent comments about him!

In his Instagram Story, the 31-year-old athlete shared a text post all about how sometimes you need to let go of your past in order to become a better version of yourself. It read:

“Growth requires us to leave something behind. It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you.”

Thought-provoking!

The NBA player didn’t elaborate on what areas of his life he’s hoping to grow in, but he did caption the post with three running man emojis. So, is this all just about his career? Or could it have to do with trying to overcome his reputation?

Before we dig a little deeper into the possible meaning of the message, ch-ch-check out his cryptic AF post (below)!

As mentioned, earlier this week, Khlo made an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. During the conversation, the reality star addressed her controversy with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend, months after he admitted to cheating on her with Maralee Nichols amid a paternity test scandal.

Remarkably, The Kardashians star took the high road when discussing the sensitive topic and insisted that the basketball player has “good sides” that just continue to be “overshadowed” by the seemingly constant drama between them, she explained:

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they’re all overshadowed by the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I.”

Tristan’s infidelity is hard to ignore at this point considering it hasn’t just happened once but MULTIPLE times. Back in 2018, he was first unfaithful while Khlo-Money was pregnant with their daughter True, now 4. They managed to stay together until February 2019 when he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-bestie Jordyn Woods.

Yet again, they found their way back to each other in 2020 and 2021, but little did Khloé know that he was still sleeping around, this time with Maralee who would go on to welcome a baby boy. So, yeah, he might have plenty of “good sides,” but he’s not putting them center stage these days!

The Good American founder still didn’t totally bash him or his character, though, adding:

“I also think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me. And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want.”

Part of the reason she’s speaking so generously about her ex — at least publicly — is probably because she’s trying to maintain a decent relationship with him considering they still co-parent their little girl together. She added later in the chat:

“He’s always going to be in my life because of True. And he’s a great dad. That’s really all I need to focus on, is just his relationship with True.”

Totally respect that! True should always come first amid this messy relationship! And it seems like he and the toddler still get along great despite the parents’ drama — they even spent this weekend together while Khloé was away for Kourtney‘s wedding!

This isn’t the first time the KUWTK alum has shared such remarks either. Last month, she also told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America that Tristan is “just not the right guy” for her. Seems she hasn’t changed her tune yet! That’s probably for the best given everything that’s gone down, but it’s definitely interesting to see Tristan suddenly so open about his desire to grow and be better! What do you think his post was about? Sound OFF (below)!

