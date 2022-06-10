Khloé Kardashian Claims Big Sis Kim Is Already In Love With Boyfriend Pete Davidson!

Kim Kardashian is apparently falling in love with boyfriend Pete Davidson!

So says Kim’s little sis Khloé Kardashian, at least!

The 37-year-old Good American founder live-tweeted Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians, as she tends to do with pretty much every episode of the family’s years-long run on reality TV. And her Twitter conversation around this new ep on the Hulu streaming series centered on, among other things, Kim’s love for Pete! So says Khloé, at least!

The Revenge Body alum drew all kinds of attention on Thursday evening when she responded to a fan account’s tweet reacting to Kim being “so cute” and “in LOVE” with the Saturday Night Live star. Feeling the romantic vibes and seeming to confirm the KarJenner world’s suspicions, Khloé’s response went to another level. And it involved A LOT of ALL CAPS exclamations!

As you can see (below), True Thompson‘s momma claimed Kim is “in LOOOOOVVVEEEE” with Pete:

Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

So cute!

Now, as we’ve reported, Kim has purposely kept things coy with Kardashians producers regarding her romantic feelings towards the Meet Cute star. In fact, during Thursday’s new episode of the streaming series, a producer asked Kim whether she was in love with the 28-year-old comic. The SKIMS mogul balked at the question, dropping a hint of a smile and responding:

“Umm, I don’t know if that’s any of your business.”

KIM!! Girl!!! YOU’RE the one making the show and inviting everyone into it, LOL!! None of our business?? LOLLLLL… we kid, we kid. We get it. She’s gotta show she’s trying her best to keep things balanced. Luckily for us, Khloé apparently has no qualms about publicly taking it there!

And so the actual L-word itself is now officially part of Kete’s love story!!

BTW, Khloé’s live-tweeting habits didn’t just center on Kim’s connection to the King of Staten Island star. As Thursday’s new ep pushed on into its final moments, viewers were able to see the very first instant in which Khloé was forced to grapple with baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating revelation involving Maralee Nichols.

The episode cut off Khloé’s reaction to the baby daddy drama, using it as a cliffhanger for next week’s season finale, but even just the last few moments of lead-up caused the reality TV veteran some clear consternation. Wrapping up her live-tweeting with this tough message (below), Khloé admitted that it hasn’t been so easy for her to re-live those difficult moments one more time:

Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express. Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

We totally get it.

Hearing about your daughter’s father going behind your back and fathering a child with another woman while you were working towards reconciliation is unbelievably s**tty. There’s really no other way to look at it. And we feel for Khlo-money as she must once again grapple with Tristan’s seemingly endless bad behavior.

Ugh!

