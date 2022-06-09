Kourtney Kardashian Got 'So Annoyed' After 'Fairy Tale' Engagement Storyline On The Kardashians Was Overshadowed By Scott Disick Drama!

Kourtney Kardashian is fed up with how her storyline is being portrayed on The Kardashians — just like she had been fed up with the way things went down previously on Keeping Up with the Kardashians!!

Along with all of her sisters, the Poosh founder is an executive producer of the family’s Hulu series, which should theoretically mean she has some control over the content (and edits) of the new streaming episodes. But maybe the 43-year-old mom of three doesn’t have as much say as we thought??

In the newest Hulu ep released on Thursday, Kourt has a tense sit-down with longtime family friend Stephanie Shepherd. In their chat, the two discuss Kourt’s lovely love story with then-fiancé (and now-husband) Travis Barker. But Kourtney is clearly mad at how it’s being portrayed — or not being portrayed — on the show!!

The oldest KarJenner sister explained her concerns to Shepherd, revealing the series’ producers seem to be more concerned with Scott Disick‘s reaction to Kourt’s relationship than actually promoting the romance itself:

“We film and have the best time ever and we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama. Especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors or whoever are taking it as, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.'”

Yikes!

In a confessional clip, Kourt revealed the sisters’ EP titles allow them to see early screeners of future episodes. With that, they are all able to give producers notes and suggestions to “make sure that our stories are being told.”

So when the first-look screeners came back focusing heavily on Lord Disick’s dramatic reactions to Kravis’ love story, Kourtney was not at all happy about it!

In particular, Kourtney referenced an episode that aired earlier this season and covered the time period just after Travis proposed to his now-wife on that SoCal beach.

In the clip, sis Kendall Jenner asked Kourtney whether she had any sympathy for her ex-partner and baby daddy, who had already been feeling left out of the fam even before the engagement. The scene devolved as Kourtney tried to explain that she wanted to focus on her future and not her past.

But according to the interior design aficionado’s new convo with Shepherd, the actual interaction with Kendall was TOTALLY different than the edited version eventually seen by viewers!

Kourtney explained:

“That night I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f**king assholes for bringing up this,’ because it wasn’t a part of the night, it was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode. It wasn’t like 50% of the night like it’s made to be on an episode.”

Wow!!

Well, reality TV editors are gonna do what reality TV editors do, we suppose. And yet it’s clear Kourtney is a little miffed by the show’s insistence on focusing on the Disick drama. Frustrated by how she’s being portrayed on screen, the star said:

“I wish they would take that out and put in the next episode, give us our respect, so it’s like, let us have our moment. I’m like, why is the fairy tale not being told? The true fairy tale that it is. I don’t want to be insensitive.”

We get it! The fairy tale is definitely a feel-good story! But drama draws in viewers! That’s not a new concept?? Just saying!

(BTW, producers did not put Scott’s reaction in “the next episode,” like Kourtney had hoped. It was right there with all the rest when the engagement went down. Womp, womp!)

After Shepherd suggested producers probably shouldn’t “harp” on Scott’s storyline “out of respect” for the Blink-182 drummer, the mom of three dryly quipped about her past relationship:

“It is all good, we’ve been broken up for seven years. I’m allowed to create new memories and new ways of doing things.”

That’s true! In a confessional clip following that caustic line, the new Mrs. Barker put it all out there, concluding:

“I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life and it’s time for our show to catch up. It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairy tale love story that is my reality.”

There’s no question Kourtney has a point in wanting to be allowed to move on in her life — and her reality TV storyline — YEARS after splitting from Scott. But also, Scott’s storyline is popular. Viewers very clearly want to see it. Heck, we cover it pretty much everyday! LOLz!!

So focusing on her ex in the new show just makes sense! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

