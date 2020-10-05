Khloé Kardashian Is ‘The Happiest’ & ‘Very Impressed’ With How Tristan Thompson Has Stepped Up For The Fam!

Credit where credit is due… and this time, the credit goes to Tristan Thompson!

To hear insiders tell it, the formerly personally-embattled NBA star and one-time KarJenner family outcast following the whole Jordyn Woods scandal is completely back on Khloé Kardashian‘s good side! And while things didn’t happen overnight, it seems like he’s seriously been putting in a lot of work as a dad and husband partner! We really love to see it!!!

True Thompson‘s pops is the focus of a new report in People that suggests things are as good or better than what they seem between him and the KUWTK reality TV veteran. In fact, an insider close to the family told the mag all about it over the weekend, confirming how the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ star is putting together a winning playbook at home with Khlo-money by his side!

The insider revealed (below):

“Khloé is the happiest. Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan. Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up.”

Impressed, is it?! Count us among that group, too — it warms out hearts to see these two back in each others’ good graces, for True.

And things are apparently going so well that it may soon be time for the Revenge Body host and her basketball-playing baby daddy to think seriously about getting their 2-year-old daughter a new little brother or sister! Yes, really!

The insider shared more info on that possibility, too:

“They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister.”

Well then! Seems pretty much decided on and ready to go, now, doesn’t it?! Don’t mind us, now, we’ll just be waiting on the edge of our seats from here on for the coming pregnancy reveal! LOLz!

If/when that moment does come, it sure looks like Tristan will be ready! On Saturday, the basketball star and his 36-year-old baby momma enjoyed a family pumpkin carving and painting day with True. And Kim Kardashian West‘s younger kids — Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — also joined in on the fun!

As you can see (below), a good time was had by all:

Love it!!!

Obviously, Khloé has been waiting quite a while for Tristan to come around and do the family man thing. It looks like he’s on board and all in now, doesn’t it? Patience is a virtue, they say! And maybe they’re right!

What do U make of Tristan’s about-face to become Dad of the Year, Perezcious readers?! Are you banking on him being in it for the long haul with Khloé?? Will baby No. 2 be on the way soon enough?? It’s a feel-good story right now, but can it stay this good forever?!

Share your thoughts with us about all of these issues and more, all down in the comments section (below)!!!

