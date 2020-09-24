Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Already ‘Acting Like A Married Couple’!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back on, and in a BIG way.

For MONTHS, the party line from Khloé was deny, deny, deny, emphasizing her co-parent relationship with the NBA star even though she was basically shacked up with her ex throughout quarantine. Now we finally know for sure the couple are, in fact, back together — and apparently they’re not exactly easing back into things slowly.

Related: Khloé & Scott Wanted To Continue KUWTK For ‘Easy And Reliable Payday’

A source told Us Weekly:

“Khloé and Tristan are doing really well and in great standing and have been for a while. Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life.”

If there’s one thing we can say for the Cleveland Cavaliers player, he does seem to be a great dad to True. He reportedly “spoils” the 2-year-old and is determined to give her the “very best life.”

How he is as a partner, though, we can’t say. Well actually we CAN say — he is, after all, a proven serial cheater. But whatever he did to convince the reality star that he’s a changed man must have really worked, because the insider said KoKo is basically wifed up… with everything but the ring.

The insider explained:

“They have been acting like a married couple and are so comfortable with each other. Tristan has been being a great dad. Things are really coming around and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

We’re also hopeful for the Good American founder’s future, but we do kinda wish she’d find a nice, stable guy with whom to spend it. Her relationship with Tristan now may be all honeymoon period (without an actual wedding…), but another Us source earlier this month confirmed his old ways still haunt their relationship. The insider shared:

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Related: Sofia Richie ‘Better Off’ Without Scott Disick? Her Family Thinks So!

The 36-year-old said as much herself on KUWTK. In a preview for the penultimate season, a clip of the once and future couple featured Khloé telling her baby daddy:

“One of my fears is that you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into the old Tristan again.”

We hate to be pessimistic, but that sounds like a pretty reasonable fear to us! We’ll definitely be interested to see how things play out between them this season.

What do YOU think, Khloé lovers? Is Tristan a changed man? Or is this quarantine just keeping him on too short a leash to cheat??

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Tristan Thompson/Instagram]