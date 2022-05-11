THIS Was The Exact Moment Khloé Kardashian Found Out About Tristan Thompson's Last Cheating Scandal...

Viewers of The Kardashians will soon get to see how fan favorite Khloé Kardashian responded to the bombshell cheating scandal that surfaced late last year involving her ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

As it turns out, Hulu cameras were rolling right as Khloé was abruptly forced to come to terms with the revelation that Tristan impregnated Maralee Nichols. Now, we are learning more about how that whole thing went down from the perspective of those producing the hit reality TV series!

Danielle King, the executive producer for The Kardashians, spoke to Us Weekly about the famous family for a piece published Monday night. In the chat, King revealed that her team’s cameras just so happened to be rolling right when Khloé first learned of Tristan’s tryst with Nichols.

The EP told the outlet (below):

“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.”

Whoa!

So that’ll make for an interesting near-future Thursday for KarJenner fam fans when the moment comes out on Hulu.

King explained more about the filming schedule in that context, too:

“I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, ‘Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going. Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes. We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.'”

Yeah, no kidding!

King also revealed that with the Khloé-Tristan moment — and all the KarJenner moments seen on their new Hulu run — her intention was to give the family’s show a more documentary-style look.

Trying to go past the typical reality TV format, King explained:

“I went into it thinking how can I make this more of a documentary about the Kardashians? I just tried to divorce myself from thinking about it in a typical reality format where you have your A, B and C story line. I just went into it thinking ‘How can I just follow their lives?’ These are six of the most famous women in the world. There’s always something going on and let’s just do a documentary follow.”

It’s definitely been interesting to see so far! That’s for sure.

Even with that, King was honest about the back-and-forth between making good television and honoring the family’s wishes amid filming and post-production:

“A lot of their participation in terms of being an executive producer comes in post-production. Obviously like any human being, they have boundaries so they can decide what stays in, what stays out of the show. But they also understand what the show is and so they share just about everything, which is so exciting because that’s what you want in a documentary just to get to that real-life core stuff, and as everybody knows something’s always going on so we’re always following something.”

Something tells us Kris Jenner is smartly pushing for her fam to share it all. She knows over-sharing makes good business in the reality TV world! Just saying!

