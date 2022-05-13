Scott Disick Delivers Jaw-Dropping Commentary On Khloé Kardashian’s Body! Whoa!

Scott Disick is feeling some type of way about Khloé Kardashian‘s body!

We know that the 38-year-old Flip It Like Disick alum has long been very close to the younger sister of his ex-partner and baby momma, Kourtney Kardashian. Over the years, Scott has proved his loyalty to the Revenge Body host by at times fiercely defending her from the endless online onslaught of public criticism.

But THIS?! This is definitely a new vibe. And we’re not gonna lie, we’re kind of intrigued to see what it might mean…

Related: Scott Got Into A REALLY Nasty Fight With Kendall Jenner! Holy S**t!

On Wednesday, Kourt’s ex popped up on his Instagram Stories to promote (er, re-promote) a post Khloé had initially shared to her own much-followed IG account. In the initial post, Tristan Thompson‘s ex-partner and baby momma showed off several new colorful pairs of hoodies and leggings she’d been gifted by Scott via his streetwear brand Talentless.

Seems simple enough, right?! A nice gesture and some cross-promotion! Well, when Lord Disick re-shared Khloé’s initial IG Stories snap to his own account, the father of three added his own eyebrow-raising commentary that surprised longtime observers of the KarJenner world!

Scott used his promotional platform to comment on Khloé’s figure, writing on the re-share:

“Wear it well with that body Khlo.”

Whoa!!

Definitely didn’t expect him to take it there so bluntly. Especially with hoodies and sweats and stuff?! Like, it’s purposely dressed down and baggy clothing. We’re not talking about one of Khloé’s bold and proud thirst traps. Come on, Scott! LOLz!

Here is the post (below):

Jeez! And, yes, before you even have to ask — fans ABSOLUTELY had opinions about Scott’s commentary!!

Over on Reddit, KarJenner followers let it be known how they feel about Kourtney’s ex making suggestive comments about the Poosh founder’s little sister! Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“I wonder what kourtney thinks of her ex always hitting on her sister lol. This family is so messy” “This is just nasty, at this point he’s legit trying to stay in the family and using the sister who would probably agree. Cause ewww” “i would be appalled if my brother in law said that in a post to me. a simple ‘i know you’ll look great wearing them!’ isn’t sufficient enough?” “I think once you’re the ex boyfriend of your sister, the weird jokes and flirtations completely cease to be funny” “They are both creepy. their sexual jokes never been funny to me.” “On the surface this is creepy but we all know Khloe is way too old for Scott. There’s no way these creepy remarks are genuine.”

Ouch!

Of course, they’re not necessarily wrong. Scott and Khloé clearly have a long-lasting bond, and they’ve helped each other through some real s**t in the past. But where’s the line on stuff like this? Is there one?! And did Scott cross it??

Also, what might his flavor of the week say about her supposed man appearing to be down bad over social media?? And is Tristan going to start threatening Scott over his Khloé commentary like he did to Lamar Odom last summer?! LOLz!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Did Lord Disick take it too far with this one or not? Or, is he just trying (successfully!) to draw attention to his Talentless line, and knows how to play the promo game??

Sound OFF with your take on these controversial comments down (below)…

[Image via DJDM/MEGA/WENN]