Tristan Thompson Tried To Convince Khloé Kardashian He Was Trustworthy RIGHT Before Cheating Scandal!

Oh, what a difference a few months’ time can make…

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were maybe working their way towards reconciliation last year when the Maralee Nichols cheating scandal blew up! It’s all coming out now on the KarJenner fam’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians, and it’s wild!

In the first episode of the new series, which debuts on the streaming giant on Thursday, the 37-year-old reality TV mogul and the 31-year-old NBA star can be seeing going back-and-forth while working on their (then-estranged) relationship.

Early on the premiere ep, Khloé gushed about her solid relationship with the pro basketball player. She explained how they were “not exactly together,” but their coparenting game was on point, and more:

“Right now Tristan and I are just friends and I love our relationship that him and I have. My biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True. Tristan and I are not exactly together. He’s one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week. He’s a really hands-on dad and me and Tristan don’t have tension. We get along really, really well.”

That’s great to hear for True Thompson, at least! And while the Revenge Body host wasn’t quite ready to dive back into a thing with Tristan following multiple pre-Nichols scandals, she reveals in the episode that if he “had his way,” they’d be an item again.

Khloé commented:

“If Tristan had his way, then we would completely be together. I just need a little breathing room and time to think.”

Uh-huh…

Khloé also reveals that the duo has been “going to couples therapy together,” later clarifying that “it’s really his therapy that I’m asked to join.” On top of that, she repeats to the confessional audience that her baby daddy is “very determined on us getting back together.”

The Good American mogul added:

“Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he’s a different person and that I should have faith and trust him. Him and I have been through so much together, that I have a lot of reservations. My guards are up.”

Yeah, no wonder her guards are up! After all, we know how all this ended. Of course, at the time this was filmed, Khloé didn’t know what was about to happen.

At one point in the show, Khloé and Tristan are chatting about their close connection even in spite of relationship troubles. She says to him:

“It’s always such a weird gray area because we are such great friends. I think that’s so confusing to outside people.”

And after he jokes about how glad he is that she never had any strong public reaction to any of his scandals — which is seriously a weird thing to joke about, Tristan, but whatever — she responds:

“No, but I have thrown water on all your clothes. When I was 9 months pregnant. When you cheated on me. If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have f**ked you up so … I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery.”

LOLz!

Hey, it’s kind of messed up, but at least she can laugh about it? Using humor to mask the pain, etc., etc…

Anyways, the whole world knows what ended up happening soon after this “couples therapy” reveal. But still, it’s kind of wild to see how Tristan was working his way back into his baby momma’s life so diligently for so long, only for s**t to hit the fan SO hard.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

