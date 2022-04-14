The Kardashians Teases Moment Khloé Found Out Tristan Thompson Fathered A Child With Maralee Nichols

Khloé Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson‘s latest cheating scandal in the toughest way.

The family’s new streaming series The Kardashians just dropped on Hulu, and at the very end of the premiere episode, a preview of the rest of the upcoming season played out on screen for fans. In the teaser clip looking ahead, we see a little bit about how the Revenge Body host came to terms with the terrible Tristan news late last year.

In the quickie preview clip, big sis Kim Kardashian is seen on the phone talking to Khloé about Tristan’s extracurricular activities. Having just learned in real-time that the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Kim sends the details to Khloé, and then says on the call:

“Another shock. Did you see what I sent you? He’s been lying to you. … He did a full declaration.”

In the next preview shot, the action jumps forward to a devastated Khlo upset in bed after learning the truth about True Thompson‘s father. Of course, Kim’s “declaration” comment is a reference to Tristan’s public Instagram apology over the whole scandal, in which he delivered with a message of remorse for his actions aimed specifically at Khloé.

In addition to the teaser clip tipping the KarJenner world off on what’s to come throughout the rest of the Hulu series, the women are also opening up about their lives in new interviews to promote the show. Most recently, this means a sit-down with USA Today, in which Khloé got real about being “immune” to the pain of filming through Tristan’s scandalous reveal.

Recalling the tough time she first learned of the basketball player’s activities behind her back, Khloé simply said:

“That was hard.”

Kim then added this in the fam’s conversation with the outlet:

“I think that was hard for me too.”

It all came about as an unfortunate re-run of sorts for Khloé, who previously found out about some of her baby daddy’s other infidelities from little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner:

“Déjà vu. I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it’s good old Kim.”

Khloé then went on to acknowledge that she’d “become more numb” to Tristan’s cheating over time, explaining:

“When you’re hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it.”

Older sis Kourtney Kardashian added this in for good measure:

“It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal.”

Yeah, no kidding! And Kris Jenner was in the room with USA Today, too, putting Khloé’s pain into the perspective she knows best via the business side of the family’s forever-hustle:

“[Such moments] are a bit shocking, but you’re not really focused on the filming of it at all until you watch it back.”

Something tells us Kris was at least a little “focused on the filming of it all” at the time. Ha! Momager mogul jokes aside, this was obviously a very tough time for Khloé. And it definitely can’t be easy to play it back for the whole world to see now.

Ugh!

