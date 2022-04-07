Khloé Kardashian FINALLY Acknowledges That Tristan Thompson Is 'Not the Guy for Me'

Khloé Kardashian is finally coming to terms with her romantic future — one that doesn’t include Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old reality TV star sat down with ABC News alongside the rest of her famous family for a tell-all interview special that first aired on Wednesday, and in the interview, we learned a little bit more about True Thompson‘s parents!

Speaking candidly to GMA host Robin Roberts about the NBA star, Khloé summed up her current feelings on Tristan following several high-profile cheating scandals and other major relationship troubles. When asked about her future with True’s father, the Revenge Body host sounded like she’s definitively DONE — no second chances, no reconciliation, no nothing.

Khloé said:

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me.”

Wow!

For a while there, it seemed like Khloé would just keep giving Tristan second chances and extra opportunities to win her back, but following the basketball star’s entanglement (LOLz) with Maralee Nichols, which included the birth of their child late last year, it would seem Khlo-money is now completely done with Tristan. And honestly, that’s probably a good thing.

Still, the former late night radio DJ doesn’t want the coparenting relationship to sour at all. She was quick to tell Roberts about her hopes for a steady, safe, and mutually respectful relationship with Tristan

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world… but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

That’s definitely the mature way to go!

Of course, now one question we have centers on Khloé’s love life. Where will she go from here? There’s already some indication she’s moved on romantically, and that intrigues us greatly! We’ve also previously reported that her sisters Kim and Kourtney are apparently stepping up to encourage Khloé to put herself back out there again, as one insider explained late last month:

“Khloé is in the healthiest space she has been in, in a long time. She is somewhat open to getting back out there and dating again, but her main focus right now is staying on the track she’s on and focusing on True. Kim and Kourtney have been encouraging her and urging her to start dating again, but Khloé is personally not ready for that type of commitment right now.”

Kim has apparently even suggested that her little sister spend some time with Pete Davidson‘s pals:

“Kim has been wanting Khloé to double date with Pete and one of his friends, and Kourtney has been trying to set her up with one of Travis’ friends. Khloé is open to dating soon and eventually wants to be in love again, but she is happy being single and with True for now. She looks amazing and feels amazing and is happy just chilling for a bit.”

So that’s interesting!!!

Anyways, here is more on Khloé’s complicated coparenting situation from that ABC News special (below):

And Kardashian fans can take comfort knowing the news outlet released a second segment on the famous fam, too. Gotta go hard in promoting next week’s debut of their new reality TV series set to stream on Hulu!

You can watch more on the KarJenner clan (below):

