Kim Kardashian Avoids Run-In With Kanye West While Attending Daughter North’s Basketball Game!

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not be on speaking terms anymore amid the rapper’s recent controversies, that does not mean they aren’t going to put their kids first and show up at the same event to support them!

According to TMZ, the former couple both attended their 8-year-old daughter North West’s basketball game on Friday – but they arrived separately. While a source first claimed North came with a teammate, another insider shared on Saturday that Kanye actually brought her to the game, while Kim took their three other children: 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm.

The two also managed to avoid any awkward encounters at the event as sources told TMZ that Ye left before it was over. You can see the pics HERE.

It does not come as a surprise that Kim and Kanye are keeping their interactions as limited as possible. As we previously reported, they are no longer speaking to each other after the Yeezy fashion designer wore a “White Lives Matters” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, did a controversial interview with Tucker Carlson, and made several antisemitic posts. Page Six claimed the reality star was so disgusted by his recent behavior that she only speaks about their kids’ schedules through their assistants:

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”

Meanwhile, TMZ sources claimed Kanye actually “made attempts to reach out” to the SKIMS creator – but she refuses to respond as she’s choosing to focus on her family and life instead of his current situation. We honestly cannot blame her for being fed up now! Reactions to the recent sighting? Let us know.

