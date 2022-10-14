How Will Kanye West’s Recent Comments Affect Kim Kardashian Divorce Battle?

There’s a chance Kanye West will face major consequences following his recent behavior when it comes to his ongoing divorce battle with Kim Kardashian!

As you know, the 45-year-old artist has been facing backlash recently for several of his vile actions. He first drew criticism for wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee at Paris Fashion Week and then bullying several people, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, for calling him out for the problematic clothing piece. But that’s not all. Kanye quickly followed up the stunt with an appearance on the ever-controversial Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he made several shocking statements – including accusing Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner of facilitating Middle East peace treaties to make money for himself.

Things soon escalated from there as the father of four continued to make antisemitic remarks on Instagram, posting a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Diddy in which he said:

“This ain’t a game… Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me… I told you this was war…Now gone get you some business.”

His account was quickly restricted – but that did not stop him from moving over to Twitter and writing a horrific threat to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” WTF. The post was removed, and his account was locked for violating the social media platform’s policies.

So how will his recent behavior impact his ongoing divorce battle with Kim? According to family law attorney Holly Davis, there is a chance she could try to change the agreement they have in place when it comes to custody and not allow Kanye to see their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – anymore. She explained to The Sun on Thursday:

“Kanye’s recent anti-Semitic comments seem to represent a possible bi-polar mental health episode that he may be going through. Kim has the right to limit Kanye’s contact with the children depending on the extent to which he is saying potentially dangerous things or acting erratically with the kids.”

That most likely would not go over well with the Yeezy designer, considering he has repeatedly claimed Kim has been keeping him from their kids in the past. However, the lawyer also pointed out that The Kardashians star might not limit his contact with their kids because, as Kanye previous admitted on the Mind Full podcast, she is the one who primarily raises them anyways:

“We are not sure what the possession schedule is with Kim and Kanye, except Kanye has admitted that Kim has the children about 80 per cert of the time. It is possible that Kim has not brought this type of action because it is moot, in that Kanye may not be scheduled to see them or expected to have possession of the children any time soon.”

Nevertheless, Holly noted that “his behavior does not help his case on any front.” Another factor that could hurt his case? His revolving door of divorce attorneys! As you may recall, Kanye has lost multiple lawyers ever since Kim filed for divorce in 2021. His one attorney, Samantha Spector, asked to be removed from the court case in May, simply stating “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

Ye then went on to hire out-of-state representation, Deborah Hong, who works for the law firm Stradley Ronon in Pennsylvania, – but she was later removed from his legal team. Now, Robert Stephan Cohen has signed on as his sixth lawyer. Yeesh… Kanye seriously cannot keep an attorney – and that could create some issues for Kanye in the long run! According to Holly, his constant switch-up of legal counsel could delay the trial with Kim:

“I think the trial date could absolutely change to accommodate the new lawyers. Courts are typically hesitant to saddle a brand-new lawyer to a fast-approaching trial date. It doesn’t seem fair to a new attorney to have the odds stacked so much against them when they actually may be able to provide good legal advice to their client, were they just given the time to be able to do so.”

So what could Kimmy Kakes do to prevent any more delays? Holly stated:

“One way that Kim’s lawyers could prevent the continued delay of the trial by Kanye’s constant switching of attorneys is to contest the withdrawal of the next attorney until a formal and final trial date is set, no matter who the next attorney may be.”

We’ll have to see what happens! But considering their co-parenting situation has taken a turn following his controversies, things are not looking good for Ye in his divorce case. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

