Kim Kardashian & Drake Are Secretly Hooking Up, Claim Fans -- See The Clues!

Are Kim Kardashian and Drake hiding a romance in plain sight?!

Fans think they’re onto the SKIMS founder and the Nonstop rapper after recent social media posts set off some fan radars… Let’s get right into the wild theory that’s gaining traction…

In a Kanye West thread on Reddit on Tuesday, one user wrote, “Streets saying Drake and Kim Kardashian a new couple.” They then went on to offer some hard evidence for their case — and a LOT of people are compelled.

You see, Kimmy Kakes updated her Instagram feed on Tuesday with some recent photos from her adventures in Italy. But the eighth and ninth slides in her post are what has everybody talking! In the pics, she poses in an elegant black gown with lace tights and a cross necklace. But what stood out to sleuths far more was her surroundings! She’s standing in front of Lake Como on a balcony with very distinct architecture. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

But what’s sounding alarms is the fact that the architecture in question was seemingly present in another recent post!

Last week, IG account @realestates.tv shared photos of a sprawling Lake Como mansion revealing that the God’s Plan rapper “recently stayed” there:

“Drake recently stayed at a luxurious mansion on Lake Como, Italy, known for its breathtaking views and opulent design. The villa, nestled along the scenic lakeside, offered him a private retreat complete with a pool, expansive gardens, and classic Italian architecture. His stay sparked buzz online, with fans speculating about new music inspired by the serene surroundings.”

No, seriously, the balcony looks SO similar! Ch-ch-check out the second slide to compare (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Estates (@realestates.tv)

Inneresting!

However, we’re going to take this with a grain of salt… Just because Kim posed on a balcony that looks like the one at a mansion Drake stayed at doesn’t mean they’re dating. It might not have been the same one, and even if it was… Who even knows when the 38-year-old rapper stayed there! “Recently” could mean MONTHS ago!

On Reddit, plenty of fans bought it — though they sounded off with mixed feelings:

“If true, they somehow both settled” “They not a couple they just doing what they do.” “Nothing new that whole family been passing Drake around for decades. Drake the pin cushion.” “Celebrities f**k each other, and they’re both heaux respectfully so they probably have at least once.” “Good news for the music industry” “He’s been friends with the Kardashians forever wouldn’t be surprised if they hook up from time to time”

Others were more skeptical it happened at all:

“Real jobless energy it takes to figure ts out” “Saying drake recently stayed there couldve been 6 months ago.” “‘Streets’ more like chronically online losers” “It don’t even match”

Others pointed to the long history between Drake and Kanye. Remember, Ye has in the past accused Kim of hooking up with Drake! What if fans are right, and they’re friends with benefits??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian & Drake/Instagram]