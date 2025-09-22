Kanye West Defends Having 'Tantrum' By Telling A Sobbing Kim Kardashian 'That's My Personality' In HEATED Documentary Clip!

A new scene from Kanye West’s documentary is out, and it’s yet again a difficult watch.

Nico Ballesteros’ film In Whose Name? is currently in select theaters. It offers a rare and intimate look inside the artist’s life — with footage captured over six years, starting when the filmmaker was just 18. Whoa. In the trailer, we saw the Heartless vocalist lose it on ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and now we’re getting an even more clear look at how — or more likely why — their relationship deteriorated so much!

A lot has changed over the years for Kanye — we’ve all witnessed it firsthand. And this doc shows just how shocking and difficult it was for his inner circle to process. In the new scene, Kimmy Kakes straight up calls out her then-husband for changing!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Drake Are Secretly Hooking Up, Claim Fans

In the clip posted to TikTok this weekend, the father of four can be seen having an emotional breakdown while in some kind of makeshift studio surrounded by a large group of people, including Kim. As he’s yelling incoherently, a woman tells him:

“You’re putting yourself and your family in danger of being murdered!”

Holy s**t!

It’s unclear exactly what she was referencing. Despite the alarming warning, Ye shouts back:

“OK. Well, go home. Go home!”

The woman responds:

“No, I care about protecting you with my life. I’m not doing that.”

Kanye replies:

“It ain’t about my life. It’s a calling on my life.”

Kim, in tears, then tries to shake some sense into her partner, emotionally explaining:

“But at some point it’s a reality that people say no. People say no to me on a daily basis, and I don’t just start screaming and throwing a tantrum. That’s just not normal.”

But the rapper insists:

“That’s my personality.”

That’s his defense? It’s OK to be a huge jerk to people because it’s his “personality”? Yeesh.

Kim, who was married to the musician from 2014 until their separation in 2021 and would know better than anyone, heartbreakingly argues:

“But your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The Grammy winner’s response?? He doesn’t think he’s changed a bit! Instead, he thinks he’s ALWAYS been like volatile. He hits back with:

“What do you mean? I used to scream backstage.”

As if that’s appropriate behavior! Tearfully, the SKIMS founder disagrees, expressing:

“It was very far and few in between. It was not a daily, every single conversation [thing].”

Oof.

This scene certainly shows how much changed throughout their relationship. They used to be such a force to be reckoned with. Now, they can hardly ever see eye-to-eye as the Yeezy designer has struggled with his mental health and public outbursts lately. Sad.

Watch (below):

This documentary is really showing how hard everyone in Kanye’s orbit has fought to get him the help they feel he needs. It clearly hasn’t been an easy task.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Netflix/YouTube]