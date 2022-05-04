Ray J Calls Out Kardashian LIES -- Claims There Are MULTIPLE Sex Tapes & Kim Has Had Them The Entire Time!

Ray J is not holding back any more.

The 41-year-old spoke out in a bombshell new interview released on Wednesday morning. In it, he calls out ex Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, over recent claims being made about their infamous 2007 sex tape — and opened up with his own claims about how that adult-related content first came to light back in the day.

In a new chat with DailyMail.com, the Mississippi native slams Kim and Kris. Clearly frustrated at what the situation has become, Ray J comes out guns blazing:

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about. I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

And that was only just the beginning!

Ray J explained to the outlet that he never possessed a copy of any tape the ex-couple, who dated from 2003 to 2006, made together. Thus, he claims he never leaked anything himself. The miffed star said that he supposedly came up with the idea to make a sex tape after seeing Paris Hilton‘s profile rise following her adult video — after which Kim and Kris went off and cut deals to do just that.

Alleging that the now-41-year-old reality TV star and her 66-year-old momager struck a contract with Vivid Entertainment “for three videos including two sex tapes,” per the outlet, Ray J recalled how he was allegedly pushed out of the whole negotiation process. The eventual contract, he alleges, included making one tape at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and a second tape at a hotel in Santa Barbara. Ray J says only one of the tapes was ever released — the one shot in Cabo — and Kim supposedly stashed the other one in a shoe box under her bed for safe keeping.

He claimed:

“It was something we did in Cabo on a trip for her birthday and it was something extra we were doing in the hotel. She kept them all — she had to go find that tape [Sex Tape Cabo #1] and then present it. I never had a tape in my possession in our whole relationship. I never had a single one at my house. She had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. I’m sure she has bigger beds now and better boxes. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Wow!

Now, Ray J is opening up about the toll all this has taken on him mentally and emotionally. The Love and Hip Hop star said:

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft. As a black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?”

And he added:

“I couldn’t be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing with the Stars, and do America’s Got Talent or anything like that because of my image. Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places.”

Damn.

He is speaking out now, he claims, because he was shocked to see a storyline on the family’s new Hulu show centering on whether he might be in possession of any more adult material of the former couple. Gobsmacked at seeing that angle play out on The Kardashians, Ray J says he was outraged by a suggestion Kim had made that he could possibly have a video showing him “sticking a dildo in my ass.”

The performer even shared screenshots of supposed private messages between him and Kim in the aftermath of the streaming series reveal, in which she allegedly admits she was just joking around with that comment:

“If you’re upset about the dildo comment it was clearly a sarcastic joke and I was laughing when I said it.”

Ray J also turns his focus to the Hulu storyline in which Kanye West supposedly collects a laptop from Kim’s ex in order to snuff out any other unreleased adult content of the SKIMS mogul. The singer alleges that any claims about him supposedly extorting the family are wrong, and instead described a “four-hour” meeting he had with Ye at the private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. Ray J claimed he spoke to the Yeezy brand designer “father to father,” and the two hashed it out at LAX:

“It wasn’t a sex tape – it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since they split in 2006]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it. So, in ’07 it happened [Kim got in contact], Kanye could see we were talking consistently in ’07, ’08, ’09 through her sending me texts and videos and stuff.”

Ray J added:

“I was proving to him, I’ve never been the enemy. I’ve never been the person who they say I am. If that was the case, why are you guys trying to brainstorm, come up with ideas with me and make me do what you guys say do. You want me to continue to act the bad guy and you guys have brainwashed me into thinking that’s OK.”

And Ray J very clearly claimed that there are no other copies of any sex tapes floating around — except ones that Kim herself supposedly has! Trying to clear his name, he alleged:

“She knows there’s nothing else. I don’t have a tape to leak. I’ve never leaked a tape. I don’t have a plan to ruin them. When I put on the comments that all of this is a lie, I didn’t mean Kanye coming to meet with me about some second sex tape. I mean all of this is all a lie. From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment. They’re not letting the world know that there’s a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they’re not going anywhere because she has them all. I’ve never had them to watch and to enjoy.”

Whew! It’s a lot!

