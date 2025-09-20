Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

D4vd Reposted TikTok About Chopping Up A Girl: 'If I See Her Talk With Other Dudes' Camp Rock 3 Is A Go With The Jonas Brothers -- But No Demi Lovato?! Colin Farrell Unleashes Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV! Robert Redford Dead At 89 -- Celebs Pay Tribute Blake Lively’s Bestie Has A New Book Coming Out ABOUT THE SAGA!!!! Colleen Hoover: Taylor Swift Will NOT Be Deposed! Judge Rejects Justin Baldoni's Request Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle! Justin Baldoni Is Lying, Says Taylor Swift!!! And Blake Lively Is Fighting HARD Against Her Former Bestie Being Deposed! She Just: Margot Robbie Shows More Skin Than EVER On Red Carpet! Get Back! Taylor Swift Did NOT Agree To Deposition... Here's What She IS Willing To Do! Taylor Swift Shocker! She's Agreed To Be Deposed By Justin Baldoni In Blake Lively Lawsuit! Charlie Sheen Responds To Corey Haim Rape Allegations In Netflix Doc! He Says... Bradley Cooper Still 'Terrified' Of Marriage Commitment MONTHS After Reports Of Gigi Hadid's Ultimatum!

Kanye West

Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner In EXPLOSIVE Argument -- Watch!

Kanye West Kris Jenner Fight Documentary Footage

This was hard to watch!

We knew the new Kanye West documentary was gonna be intense. We’d already seen him lose it in the trailer, first snapping at Kim Kardashian, and then screaming about their parental planning choices with North West.

Related: Ye Threatens To Raise Hell Over How Kim Is Letting North Dress!

But now the Nico Ballesteros film has premiered, and more clips are coming out. On Friday, the internet found out what it’s like to be a fly on Kris Jenner‘s wall in Calabasas.

Swearing he’d “rather be dead” than on meds, Ye lashed out on Kris over a previous hospitalization, seemingly passing blame on the Kardashian family:

“No one from the family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit, but if you wanna go online that’s 50 percent of what people say. At least. Am I lying?”

Kris started to say it didn’t matter what people on the internet (hi) think, but Saint West‘s dad was too heated. He popped off, repeatedly yelling “it does matter!”

He then asked her if she would admit to having an effect on his mental health, to which she emotionally replied:

“Yes. Yes. Yes. I’m saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you.”

This admission seemed to break the tension a bit, though after seeing this we think it’s safe to say the artist had quite the effect on the momager’s mental health, too!

But here’s where it gets a little extra interesting. She then tells him:

“I want my daughter [Kim] to love you the way you want her to love you.”

Hmm. What do you make of that statement?? Watch and see for yourself (below):

We told you it was tense!

In Whose Name? is in select theaters now.

How did this scene make you feel? Let us know in the comments (below).

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Image via AMSI Entertainment via news.com.au/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 19, 2025 18:23pm PDT

Share This