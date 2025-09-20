Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner In EXPLOSIVE Argument -- Watch!

This was hard to watch!

We knew the new Kanye West documentary was gonna be intense. We’d already seen him lose it in the trailer, first snapping at Kim Kardashian, and then screaming about their parental planning choices with North West.

Related: Ye Threatens To Raise Hell Over How Kim Is Letting North Dress!

But now the Nico Ballesteros film has premiered, and more clips are coming out. On Friday, the internet found out what it’s like to be a fly on Kris Jenner‘s wall in Calabasas.

Swearing he’d “rather be dead” than on meds, Ye lashed out on Kris over a previous hospitalization, seemingly passing blame on the Kardashian family:

“No one from the family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit, but if you wanna go online that’s 50 percent of what people say. At least. Am I lying?”

Kris started to say it didn’t matter what people on the internet (hi) think, but Saint West‘s dad was too heated. He popped off, repeatedly yelling “it does matter!”

He then asked her if she would admit to having an effect on his mental health, to which she emotionally replied:

“Yes. Yes. Yes. I’m saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you.”

This admission seemed to break the tension a bit, though after seeing this we think it’s safe to say the artist had quite the effect on the momager’s mental health, too!

But here’s where it gets a little extra interesting. She then tells him:

“I want my daughter [Kim] to love you the way you want her to love you.”

Hmm. What do you make of that statement?? Watch and see for yourself (below):

We told you it was tense!

In Whose Name? is in select theaters now.

How did this scene make you feel? Let us know in the comments (below).

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

[Image via AMSI Entertainment via news.com.au/YouTube.]