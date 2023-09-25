Dane Cook Marries Much, MUCH Younger Girlfriend In Tiny Hawaii Wedding

Dane Cook‘s problematically young girlfriend is now his problematically young wife! Mazel tov!

The comedian has come under fire repeatedly the last few years after he started dating Kelsi Taylor at just 18 years old. (There has also been lots of online speculation they started some time before that, or at least met when she was significantly underage — with Dane himself saying in an interview that they “were friends for a while” before dating, and they started when she was 18.) But the couple have brushed off the criticism again and again, and now, six (or so) years later, they’ve committed to one another for good.

Related: Lorde Breaks Up With Boyfriend — Who May Have Groomed Her??

51-year-old Dane and Kelsi, now 24, said their I do’s in an extremely intimate ceremony in Oahu on Saturday, with just 20 guests present for the Hawaiian nuptials. The Good Luck Chuck star told People, who were also given some exclusive pics:

“We chose Hawaii because it has such a special place in our hearts and our relationship. It was one of the first trips we ever went on together and we continue to go back often. It’s such an oasis, and we couldn’t be more excited to have spent our wedding week surrounded by the beauty of Oahu.”

See some of the wedding pics (below):

Dane told the mag of the super small gathering:

“We envisioned something that was more along the lines of a gathering of our closest family and friends.”

Right, like the home game night where they first met, when she was an age which is really just a number, so who’s counting!

Kelsi opened up to the outlet as well, revealing she walked down the aisle to the song Marry Me by Train, which came out in 2009 when she was 10 years old — the year after Dane’s rom com My Best Friend’s Girl came out. She said:

“Every time I heard this song it made me so emotional. I knew it was the pick for the ceremony.”

While the Train song might not be “Here Comes The Bride” the couple did opt for traditional vows. Kelsi explained:

“We went for traditional vows — because to be perfectly honest, I had a feeling that Dane would totally outshine my speech. He has the best way with words, and I knew I wouldn’t even be able to match up to his delivery. I also really just wanted to keep our more intimate vows private and to give him a handwritten letter the morning of.”

Well, congrats and best wishes and all!

What do YOU think of Dane and Kelsi getting married??

[Image via Dane Cook/Kelsi Taylor/Instagram]