Kim Kardashian Drops Curious Comment On Ivanka Trump's Taylor Swift Birthday Cake Post For Teenage Daughter!

Kimmy Kakes is commenting about cake… and Taylor Swift!

On Thursday, proud momma Ivanka Trump posted a carousel of Instagram pictures showing off the birthday celebrations for her and husband Jared Kushner‘s 13-year-old daughter Arabella Kushner. And 13 is, of course, TayTay’s favorite number. So, with Arabella being a huge Swiftie, it made sense that Ivanka and fam would celebrate the girl’s birthday with the pop star’s influence front and center!

Related: Kim Reveals Son With Kanye West Has An Extremely Rare Skin Disorder!

That celebration came in a couple notable ways. In one pic in the carousel, Arabella was seen smiling ear-to-ear while holding her birthday cake, which displayed this iconic Swift line from her 1989 hit Blank Space:

“Boys only want love if it’s torture”

And in a second pic, Ivanka showed the cake having been cut into, and it looks delicious AF with red filling dripping all over! The caption on that pic is another Swift nod, with the former White House adviser noting:

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie.”

Ch-ch-check out the snaps as part of the carousel (below):

Cute, right?! Well… yes. But here’s where Kim Kardashian comes into play!! Commenting under the photo set, the SKIMS founder dropped this simple line of support:

“Happy Birthday Arabella”

How interesting!!

Kim was sort of stuck between a rock and a hard place on this one. For one, she obviously has that VERY longstanding feud ongoing with TayTay that all really blew up following that infamous leaked (and altered) phone call with her then-husband Kanye West back in 2016. That feud was reignited in 2023 with Taylor’s thanK you aIMee diss track, too. But on the flip side, Kim has been aligning herself VERY closely with Ivanka lately. Seems like she wants to keep that connection open — even if it means commenting on Swift-related content! Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]