Kim Kardashian’s Powerhouse Divorce Lawyer Laura Wasser Calls Out Kanye West's Online Attacks!

Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorney did not hold back her thoughts on Kanye West harassing her client on social media!

As you know, the Yeezy designer repeatedly took to Instagram in order to address some private matters between him and Kim — including comments claiming she was not letting him see their four children and criticizing her for their 8-year-old daughter North West being on TikTok against his will. Things became more heated when he started threatening her boyfriend Pete Davidson on Insta. He even created two music videos for his song Eazy, which featured him burying alive a claymation version of Pete and then an animated version of him being beaten up by a monkey.

The messy feud eventually boiled over when Ye hurled a racial slur at Trevor Noah after he commented on the rapper’s harassment of Kim and Pete on The Daily Show. This led him to be temporarily banned from Instagram and later barred from performing at this year’s Grammys.

Talk about drama, huh…

And while Kanye has not spoken out about Kim or Pete in several weeks, the whole situation still has Laura Wasser questioning what was going through his mind at the time. In a new interview with Bustle, the famous divorce lawyer slammed the 44-year-old for his behavior over the past couple of months, noting there was “no reason” he needed to attack Kim online while the former couple is still going through their divorce. She said:

“There’s no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you’re going through what should be a pretty private thing. I mean, ‘Hi, Kanye West.’ Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched [and thought] that’s probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent.”

You could say that again!

In fact, Laura commented that the best thing anyone could do amid a divorce – even if you’re not a high-profile celebrity like Kim and Kanye – is to stay off social media! She explained:

“People use it as evidence [in court]. He says he has no money. Look at this picture of him with [dollar] bills…’ During COVID, people were posting pictures of them with their kids at events and then the other parent would be like, ‘We’re supposed to be quarantining.’ It’s just a great way to figure out what’s going on.”

However, the 53-year-old — who inspired Laura Dern‘s character in Marriage Story — mentioned that if anyone needed to stay on social media, they should only post “very vanilla stuff over the next however many months, so that it’s not raising eyebrows and creating more attention.”

Perhaps Kanye should have been taking some notes from her months ago!

Granted, it seems like the Stronger artist has since backed off attacking Pim on the ‘gram and is just focused on creating a better co-parenting situation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. A source recently told Page Six that Kanye told Kim that he’s “going away to get help,” adding:

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

Hopefully, this is true — and his and Kim’s divorce can finally start running a lot smoother than it has been! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments! You can also ch-ch-check out Laura’s entire interview with Bustle HERE.

