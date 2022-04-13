Ray J’s Former Manager BLASTS Kim Kardashian For Allegedly ‘Lying’ About Second Sex Tape!

Ray J’s former manager is calling out Kim Kardashian!

As you may recall, Wack 100 previously claimed on a podcast in September 2021 that he possessed another version of the former couple’s infamous sex tape featuring “more graphic and better” footage. Her Hollywood powerhouse lawyer Marty Singer shut down the speculation of there being a “part two” to the tape at the time, saying that “the claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false.”

And in a sneak peek of the first episode of the family’s new reality series, The Kardashians, filmed late last year, Kim actually addressed that her tape with Ray J was potentially being recirculated with new, unreleased footage.

It all started when her son Saint West was playing on Roblox on an iPad when he saw a picture of her crying face appear on the screen along with something that read:

“There’s a picture of my cry face and it said something in appropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape.’ This is supposed to be unreleased footage of my old sex tape.”

Oof! Why on Roblox?!

Understandably, Kim freaked out after the 6-year-old showed her what was on the device, even calling ex Kanye West about the whole situation. She also hopped on the phone with her attorney, noting that she’s “99.9 percent sure” that another doesn’t exist. She then said at one point:

“Get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately. I have four f**king kids. I can’t go through this again. This was 20 years ago. I’m not going through this again. I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time. I’m not going to let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground!”

Now, Wack 100 has reacted to the teaser clip, slamming Kim for being a liar! Bold claim! He wrote in the caption of a clip of TMZ discussing the preview:

“Dam now I’m confused .. 1st @kimkardashian attorney says I’m lying this doesn’t exist 2nd Now @kimkardashian is saying she’s blocking us releasing it so now I guess she’s admitting her & her team has been lying. 3rd. Her husband @kanyewest went on @theonlyjasonlee show and told the world me & @rayj delivered this footage to him in which he personally gave to @kimkardashian”

That’s partially true. Kanye previously revealed to Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that he collected a laptop from Ray J seemingly containing some more adult content between him and Kim. However, a rep for the 41-year-old denied that there was ever another tape in existence, explaining:

“The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

But Wack 100 still insists Kim is being dishonest! He continued in the post:

“4th You accuse @kanyewest for going to the Internet when his issues are real life but your going to the Internet is based on 1 thing. USING THE BLACK MAN TO PROMOTE YOURSELF …. THE JIG IS UP YOU’VE JUST EXPOSED YOURSELF.”

Hmm…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kim is being completely truthful with her side of the story? Is she just taking legal precautions?? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube, The Real/YouTube, Bootleg Kev/YouTube]