Kim Kardashian 'Really Excited' For Fans To See Private Love Story With Pete Davidson Unfold On Hulu!

Kim Kardashian can’t wait for fans to see how her love story goes down on Hulu!

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul is front-and-center as part of her famous family’s brand new series The Kardashians, which is dropping new episodes on the streaming giant every Thursday. And soon, apparently, her romantic rise with 28-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson will be revealed to the whole world in all its gushing glory!

According to a source who spoke to ET, the KKW Beauty founder’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live star is the real deal!

The insider spilled on Kim’s current emotional state regarding her comedian beau, explaining it in this way to the outlet:

“Kim is head over heels for Pete. They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too.”

The source added more, too!

Apparently, the mom of four has thus far been able to strike the perfect balance of lighthearted fun and deeper meaning with Pete as they continue to grow in their relationship together:

“She feels light and fun when she’s around [Pete] … They also have a serious and deep connection too.”

That’s amazing! So great to hear! And so happy for Kim!

Goodness knows she went through a lot of relationship-related strife to get to this point. So it’s definitely a relief to see her so happy and thriving with her new love! And now that the couple is six months in to their time together, who knows where this connection could go from here?!

But can we talk about seeing the love story on Hulu, or what?!

The insider dished key details about that, teasing how “a lot of the origin” of Pim’s pursuit of love is set to stream soon:

“Kim is really excited for everybody to continue to watch The Kardashians and to see how their relationship unfolds. A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. She’s looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started. Things happened organically between them and they’re both really glad they have each other.”

Sounds sweet!

We’re already tuning in to The Kardashians every Thursday (come on, would you expect any less?!), so it’s not like we needed another reason to watch. But this definitely gives us a new angle to look forward to seeing on screen!

Kim and Pete have stayed surprisingly low-key with their relationship so far; it’ll be great for everyone to see just what this connection is that’s strong enough to withstand even Kanye West attacks.

Still, there is just one potential hang-up here… Perezcious readers will recall how insiders previously claimed Pete’s pals were cautioning him to stay away from Kim’s reality TV empire. Does that still hold? Or did Pete just decide to shun that alleged advice altogether?!

Guess we’ll find out soon enough!

