Khloé Kardashian Explains Why Pete Davidson Is SO Perfect For Kim!

Khloé Kardashian couldn’t stop herself from gushing about Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson and why he’s perfect for her big sis while promoting the family’s new reality series The Kardashians.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in an interview published on Monday, Tristan Thompson’s ex revealed:

“Pete just brings out a simplicity in her and just a calmness that I really love and appreciate. He’s super sweet and easy and just, he’s so thoughtful, and he makes all of us laugh, and who doesn’t want to laugh all day long?”

Not only is the SNL star family approved, but Kimmy Kakes also said she hopes the comedian will be here for a long time AND a good time! This is getting serious, y’all!! Ch-ch-check out the full chat (below)!

