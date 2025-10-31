Kim Kardashian Gets Clapback From NASA Head... Who, Oddly, Is ALSO A Reality TV Star!

NASA is fact-checking Kim Kardashian after she went on a wild rant about a longtime conspiracy theory!

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the television star put on her tin foil hat and revealed she thinks Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin‘s 1969 moon landing is a hoax. No joke! She even tried to get her All’s Fair co-star Sarah Paulson to drink the Kool-Aid! Kim cited Aldrin’s interview, in which he said that “there was no scary moment” when they touched down on the moon “’cause it didn’t happen.” Because of that, she believes the landing never happened! She continued in a confessional:

“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake. I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen. He says it all the time now in interviews.” “Why does Buzz Aldrin say it didn’t happen? There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

Well, Sean Duffy caught wind of Kimmy Kakes’ comments and reacted! For those who don’t know, Duffy is the current acting administrator for NASA and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He is also, oddly enough, a fellow reality star! The politician, known as the “resident playboy” back in the day, starred on The Real World: Boston in 1997. He went on to appear on Road Rules: All Stars, Real World/Road Rules Challenge: Battle of the Seasons, and the Great Outdoor Games.

Although Sean hasn’t been in the reality TV world for a minute, he is still engaging in clapping back like one — specifically toward Kim right now! He wrote on X (Twitter) on Thursday:

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too”

Kim didn’t seem to care about that response! She wanted to know more about something else instead! She hit back in the comments section, writing:

“Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!?????”

The SKIMS creator is referring to the interstellar comet making its way through the solar system. Duffy responded to Kim again, saying:

“Great question! @NASA’s observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth. 3 = the third. I = interstellar, meaning from beyond our solar system. ATLAS = discovered by our Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) team.”

He then extended an invitation to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to the launch of their Artemis mission to the moon:

“We love your excitement about our Artemis mission to the Moon. You’re officially invited to launch at Kennedy Space Center!”

We guess Kim is entering her space era soon. Wild times. See their back-and-forth posts (below):

Wait…. what’s the tea on 3I Atlas?!?!!!!!!!????? — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2025

Great question!@NASA’s observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth. 3 = the third

I = interstellar, meaning from beyond our solar system

ATLAS = discovered by our Asteroid… https://t.co/StDNRqvRCJ — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

