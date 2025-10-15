Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Hasn't Seen Or Talked To His Kids In HOW LONG??

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West… Or lack thereof.

The SKIMS founder appeared on Wednesday’s installment of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked the hard-pressing questions about Kanye’s role in North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm’s lives. After asking about the current “state” of Kim and Ye’s co-parenting status, the reality star responded:

“What do you think coparenting with Kanye West is like? … It’s not easy, but I mean, I raise the kids full time. They live with me, and I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it’s time for that, and it goes in waves and phases, and it’s a lot of work.”

She continued:

“I have the best memories and [had] the best relationship with my dad. I even love seeing Tristan [Thompson] putting [his and Khloe’s] kids to bed every night, and taking them to school every day when he’s not in [basketball] season. So I just welcome healthy relationships, but it’s not easy.”

Awww. That’s so sad to think that she sees Khloé and Tristan’s co-parenting dynamic and wishes hers and Kanye’s could be more like that!

Related: Victoria Beckham Gives Nod To Son Brooklyn Amid Nasty Family Feud!

Alex went on to point-blank ask when the last time “Kanye saw the kids” was, and the SKKN founder revealed a shocking response:

“Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.”

A COUPLE MONTHS?! Wow. We mean, we’re certainly shocked but not too surprised. That’s just so unfortunate!

Alex went on to ask how Kim handles “the disappointment from the kids” and how she explains those moments to them. Kim responded:

“They always knew he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour, and that he lives in different countries all the time, and loves to live all over the place, so we manage it really well. They love their life, and their routine, and their schedule, and I think [my] job as their mom is to make sure they stick to their routine, and they’re healthy, and they’re happy.”

She went on to address the “narrative” that she “keeps” the kids from seeing their father:

“Look, it’s not easy no matter what — co-parenting with anyone. And I think the one thing that just gets me is that there’s this narrative that I keep the kids away from him. I’ve never once done that. There’s been so many times where I’ve been like, ‘Ah, I just want to show all of these texts! what are you talking about?’”

But she doesn’t! In fact, despite Kanye’s tirades against her, she ALWAYS remains silent. For the sake of their kids! She went on:

“I think it’s all good and we’re living our life and then I wake up and there’s all these tweets about how I’ve kidnapped the kids, and I’m like, ‘It’s not a kidnapping, it’s a divorce.’ We can still all be in each other’s lives and have group dinners. I just grew up so different seeing my family co-parent so great, and I see it with Khloé and Tristan, and I just see really healthy relationships, so when the time is right … My mom would always say, ‘You’ve gotta give it five years of being divorce before everything really comes together, and everyone can co-exist, and be friends. But it’s not going to be like that for the first few years.”

Hopefully that time will eventually come.

The makeup mogul doubled down that “every time [the kids] ask, I will always let them see their father” unless it’s a time where things are “super unhealthy.” In those situations, she’ll say:

“Hey let’s do it here at my house or figure out a different time.”

She added:

“But actually when he is like that, he doesn’t really want to see the kids a lot. So if he’s having a hard time he doesn’t. So it’s always worked out.”

The All’s Fair star noted she’s sent the kids to several different countries around the world to meet their father, reaffirming that she doesn’t keep the kids from him.

Whew, this is a lot! You can listen to her talk more about it all (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Call Her Daddy/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]