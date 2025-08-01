Paris Jackson Ends Engagement With Fiancé Justin Long

Sadly, it’s over for Paris Jackson and her fiancé Justin Long.

According to an X (Twitter) post published by the singer-songwriter on Thursday afternoon, and confirmed hours later by People, Paris and Justin are now officially a thing of the past. So sad!

Paris — who is, of course, the daughter of Debbie Rowe and the late pop icon Michael Jackson — explained it all unexpectedly over on the social media platform. The 27-year-old recording artist was responding to a post made there by DailyMail.com from a little over a week ago which showed pics of Paris in a super-emotional state.

But her emotions weren’t about the recent anniversary of her dad’s death, which was what the original DM post hypothesized. Nor were they about any other aspect of Paris’ life. Instead, the tears were about… the breakup. She wrote in a reply to their tweet of the story:

“those are breakup tears. y’all are fkn reaching again”

Ugh!

(By the way, that “again” at the end of her tweet is a reference to one of her other most recent tweets, from a few months ago, in which she criticized that same outlet for what she said was them getting some facts wrong in an earlier story they had written about her.)

Anyways, the Hit Your Knees singer and the music producer first announced their engagement back in December. At the time, even though her family was reportedly wary of the engagement, Paris wrote this in an Instagram post celebrating the couple’s devotion to each other and decision to marry:

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

FYI, that post has since been deleted.

But here’s the thing: Paris was openly talking about preparing for the wedding as recently as last month!! In June, she told Access Hollywood that she was in full wedding planning mode, saying:

“The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from LA. I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff.”

And later that month, she and Long showed out on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of her movie One Spoon of Chocolate. So, whatever happened obviously occurred recently. Ugh!

Of course, we know that Paris has been through quite a bit in her life. And now, we are wishing her nothing but the best to get through this and come out better on the other side!

