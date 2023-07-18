A Legit Insider Talks Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Dating Rumors: The Guy Who Hosted THAT Party!

Are they or aren’t they??

That’s the question on everybody’s mind right now when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady‘s potential budding romance. But at least one insider — a real insider as far as this matter is concerned — is weighing in on the pair’s possibly-growing chemistry. And it sounds like he’s not super into all the rumors flying around?! UGH!!!

Yes, as you probably guessed by now, we’re talking about Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. On Sunday, ET published an interview they did with him at a gala on Friday night. In their chat, that outlet took the opportunity to ask the billionaire about whether the SKIMS mogul and the former New England Patriots quarterback are in fact dating.

Of course, Rubin might know more than most considering it was his beloved all-white party out on Lawn Guyland where the A-listers both appeared earlier this month. So he saw it all go down! Right??

Well, maybe not. Rubin quickly poured cold water on our hopes and dreams with his dish. He told the outlet:

“Honestly, they’re just friends. It’s just crazy the rumors that get out there.”

Aw, damn!

The billionaire sports memorabilia CEO went on to add:

“Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn’t go out that much. It’s a rare sighting. And Kim doesn’t drink much.”

Yeah, maybe not, but she GOT LIT on that night!!

Seriously! Kim reportedly let her hair down a little bit, with insiders claiming she even got a bit flirty during the party! But that apparently did not lead to a real, sustained lovey-dovey back-and-forth with the GOAT quarterback?!

Rubin explained:

“I think Kim’s 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it.”

Womp womp!

So it sounds like Kim and Tom are not a thing then? Even though they were indeed photographed in close quarters during the CEO’s all-white bash??

You can judge Rubin’s explanation for yourself (below):

We’re not saying Rubin is the final judge of this, of course. So he could be wrong. Or misdirecting! But he is super-connected in that realm, so what he says about celebs like this does carry some weight…

Still, we can just keep hoping that Kom (LOLz) could maaaaaybe one day become a thing. It would make so much sense! They are both power players at similar ages, in similar stages of life, recently single, business-minded, achievement-minded, with kids to raise, vets of the co-parenting game, and blah, blah, blah…

Guess that’s just us hoping. Or coping! Ha!!!

What do U make of Rubin’s relationship shutdown here, Perezcious readers??

