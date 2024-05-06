Kim Kardashian Addressed Tom Brady Dating Rumors, Got Savagely Booed, And Even Kanye West Was Brought Up During Netflix's Roast!

Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast felt way more like a Kim Kardashian s**t fest!

The Kardashians star was one of several celebs who took the stage during the streamer’s live roast — bringing up those dating rumors for the first time AND getting a painful taste of karma!

Problems for the model became evident when host Kevin Hart invited her up to the stage to take some jabs at the former New England Patriots player, whom she was rumored to be dating in June 2023, shortly after the athlete’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen. But before she could get any words in, the audience savagely booed her! OMG!

Just like her rival Taylor Swift was once confused by an unexpected on-stage interruption back when her feud with Kanye West started, Kim initially laughed off all the yelling — until the boos were undeniable and she looked PISSED. The 43-year-old then tried to calm everyone down by telling the audience, “Alright, alright.” Even Kevin had to shout, “whoa, whoa,” when the hate got too out of control! Not off to a great start, Kimmy Kakes! Look (below):

Oh no Kim Kardashian is being boo’d at the Brady Roast

pic.twitter.com/Df2GvSg3Kr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Thankfully for her, the SKIMS founder managed to carry on with her toast, telling her former rumored beau:

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

Hah! Referencing her sex tape history, she teased:

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

LOLz!

She also compared the father of three to her own stepparent Caitlyn Jenner, who transitioned in 2015, saying:

“I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Referring to her own father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and his role on O.J. Simpson‘s legal team, the beauty mogul went on:

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players.”

That joke earned her the biggest applause from the crowd before she concluded with:

“So I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you… I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes, good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Later, when Tom finally took the stage to clap back at all the jokesters, Kim — or rather, her ex-husband — took a beating! He joked:

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”

LMFAO!

The camera then cut to Kim shaking her head while maintaining an awkward smile. Fans couldn’t help but react to the jab, writing on X (Twitter):

“Kanye about to drop a Tom Brady diss and make y’all forget about Kendrick and Drake” “If looks could kill, Tom would be deceased! Kim was not impressed.”

Hah! Tom just made a new enemy (or two)! See it (below):

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight…not because of this but because her kids are at home with their dad” Kim Kardashian got roasted more than Tom Brady tonightpic.twitter.com/vwIgRmSFVe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 6, 2024

Kinda a brutal night for Kim! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!? Sound OFF (below)!

