Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy A Date Night Out Following Reports Of Marriage Strife

Slowly but surely, it looks like things are getting back on track for Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West.

Though the pair has recently endured more than their fair share of rumors and reports about marital strife during a particularly challenging year, things appear to be smoothing out a bit. Case in point: the couple’s sweet, fun-looking date night out together, which took place over the weekend!

Related: Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, And ME!!!

On Saturday night, the pair got decked out in fancy clothes for a friend’s wedding, with Kim showing off a series of pics and videos on her Instagram Stories throughout the night. The low-key, small and private backyard event involved a ton of gorgeous floral arrangements and some really delicious-looking food for Kimye and the rest of the guests, as you can see (below):

KKW never intimated who the bride and groom were, or their connection to the A-list couple, but it’s clear she and Yeezy had a refreshing night out. Maybe just what they needed after SO much drama regarding Kanye’s presidential campaign, mental health issues, and other related controversies over the past few months, ya know?!

That wasn’t all for weekend family fun, either; on Sunday, the 39-year-old reality TV star and proud mother shared a video of herself and her two eldest kids — 7-year-old North and 4-year-old Saint — all jumping into a pool of water dubbed “The Blue Lagoon.”

Looks like Momma’s still got hops:

Ha! Love it!

Related: Kim And Other Celebs Freeze Their Social Media Accounts To Protest Hate Speech!

Kimye coupled up for another win over the weekend, too: a sexy new set of photographs!

On Monday morning, the KKW Beauty head honcho shared a series of artsy-fartsy photos snapped by her music mogul husband, and they definitely have our full attention:

Impressive! When it comes to artistic endeavors, Kanye truly is multi-talented and gifted with a great eye, isn’t he?!

More than that, though, it looks like the pair have opted to lay low for a bit here while doing more things as a couple and as a family. Always a sure-fire recipe to bring everyone closer together, especially after tough times externally!

Of course, it wasn’t long ago that we were reporting on Kim allegedly weighing out her options as far as separation and divorce were concerned. But even now, Mr. and Mrs. West seem to already be in a better place as they take a step back and re-focus on each other. What a difference some time makes!

What do U think about Kimye’s bounce back, Perezcious readers? Are they simply staving off the inevitable or have these two A-listers re-focused on each other and are back in it for the long haul??

Sound OFF about it with your opinions and reactions, all down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Instar/Avalon]