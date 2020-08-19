Kim Kardashian Returns To LA Without Kanye West Despite Marriage-Saving Vacation With Their Kids!

Following weeks of vacationing to save their marriage and restore their family’s connection, spouses Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are once again living apart.

The KUWTK starlet has reportedly returned to Los Angeles with their four children while the Yeezus rapper remains at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. It’s not exactly the outcome Kimye fans were hoping for amid the 43-year-old’s personal and political struggles, but according to what insiders told People about the situation, this arrangement appears to be the best option for Mr. West right now. Hmm…

Related: Khloé & Tristan Thompson ‘Never Fell Out Of Love’ Despite Cheating Scandal

The outlet’s source shared that Kim ventured home on Sunday night with 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 15-month-old Psalm, while 7-year-old North spent at least one more day alone with her dad before joining her siblings on the West Coast.

On Monday night, Kanye tweeted a photo of himself and his eldest daughter posing in a body of water with mountains behind them. He captioned the cute shot with, “Daddy daughter time,” adding an emoji of someone skiing, as seen here:

What a sweet moment to capture!

And it’s a good thing too because, at this point, it’s unclear when’s the next time this famous fam will all be together in the same state again. On the Kanye front, the insider said Wyoming “is where he wants to live,” while his wife “is happy to be back” in El Lay because “it’s hard traveling with the kids for such a long time.”

It’s common knowledge that ‘Ye has spent extended time at his ranch over the last year, which has proven to be an inspiring environment to work on his music and clothing line. But after the drama that unfolded this summer with his bipolar episode, chaotic presidential campaign, and the stress they’ve put on his marriage, is this really the best course of action?

The source added more on KKW’s perspective, all things considered:

“Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work. She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.”

Ugh. We’re not happy to hear the election bid is still a go, but it is a good sign that the 39-year-old business mogul is still invested in making things work with her husband, right? Before making their last stop in the land-locked state, the couple and their kids enjoyed a wonderful time in the Dominican Republic where they were said to be “getting along” really well and “much happier” in general.

Video: KUWTK Trailer Tackles A COVID Scare, Family Betrayal, & More! WATCH!

Those good vibes continued over the weekend when West reinstated his Sunday Service at his sprawling outdoor property. Kardashian showed her support by tweeting a clip of the massive gospel choir singing and assured fans they followed all of the necessary social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, she wrote:

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

Maybe she’ll bring the kids back to enjoy church services with their dad from time to time? Who knows! If this is a permanent decision, they definitely need to figure out the logistics of co-parenting. Perezcious readers, what do U make of this news? Do U think these two can survive even more time apart? Sound OFF with your thoughts (below) in the comments…

[Image via WENN/Instar]