Kim Kardashian ‘Continuing To Support’ Kanye West After Grammy Pee Tape & Campaign Sex Ban

Kim Kardashian West is standing by her man!

As we reported, Kanye West went on yet another Twitter tirade this week as he fights against his label for the ownership of his masters — and made the internet collectively gag when he shared a video of himself peeing on one of his Grammy awards for dramatic effect.

The same day, a New York Times profile dropped in which campaign workers revealed he had asked his staff to refrain from sex if they weren’t married — something wholly inappropriate for a boss to even joke about.

While this type of erratic behavior might make some run for the hills, the rapper’s wife is already a pro at Kanye crisis management, which is why she’s now doing what she does best: supporting him amid his mental health struggles!

Related: Kanye’s Presidential Campaign Is Up To Some More Shady S**t!

A source told Us Weekly:

“Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help. She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”

Not surprising. We mean, if disturbing, disrespectful antics bothered Kim, she would’ve left the hitmaker a long time ago!

On this week’s episode of Kanye, Stop, Please, the 43-year-old artist declared himself the “new Moses” and claimed he wouldn’t release new music until his contracts with his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, and his record label, Universal Music Group, had ended.

He wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

The Grammy-winner also compared today’s music industry to “modern day slave ships” before urging his Twitter followers to “use the government money and buy land.”

On Wednesday, Mr. West continued his rant by sharing screenshots of his 10 contracts with Universal Music Group. Attempting to enlist Twitter’s finest attorneys to help him get out of his record deal, the performer shared:

“I need every lawyer in the world to look at these. ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE.”

Earlier this summer, West’s public outbursts put a big strain on his marriage with Kimmy Kakes, but a few heart-to-hearts and one relaxing getaway later, the two were said to be on better terms.

A source told Us in August:

“[Kim is] focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him.”

We hope Kim focuses a bit harder for her sake, because it doesn’t look like Kanye will be getting stable anytime soon!

Do U agree, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]