Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Considering Her Options’ With Kanye West Marriage!

Kim Kardashian West apparently no longer knows what the future holds for her and Kanye West!

According to an Us Weekly source, the KUWTK star is figuring out how to handle her hubby’s mental health journey as she continues to raise their kids and work on the next stages of her career.

The insider shared:

“Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye. She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye.”

Can’t burn the kandle at both ends forever, Kimmy!

The insider explained that the 39-year-old is “hoping and waiting for this to pass” as the rap titan continues to struggle after announcing his candidacy for US president, but said she “does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that.” Wow.

This news shouldn’t exactly be shocking, seeing as the power couple seemingly almost reached a breaking point earlier this summer after the Yeezy designer revealed that the couple almost aborted their eldest child, North, during his speech in South Carolina. Then of course there was the series of twitter rants taking aim at Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

A source previously told Us that Kimmy Kakes “doesn’t care about the tweets,” but that the Grammy-winner’s “mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.” Yikes, we can only imagine what she’s seeing in private if we’re getting this much in public!

The insider noted that the KKW Beauty mogul is “deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling” with his mental health and is in a “downward spiral” brought on in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, sharing:

“It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time. Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

He isn’t just alone in his head — he’s been living in Wyoming, hundreds of miles away from his wife and kids as he continues his… let’s say fraught campaign for president. And of course now he’s taken it upon himself to declare war against the record industry.

Despite the chaos that comes with the hitmaker, however, a second source told the outlet that Kim is “holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help.”

Of course, even the one and only Kim Kardashian has her limits — so we’ll see how much more of Kanye’s antics she can put up with as he consistently seems to bat away any of her attempts to help!

What do U think the future has in store for Kimye, Perezcious readers? Will they make it through this rough patch or not? Share your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Instar/WENN]