Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Argue Over Details Behind 'Wild' Night Of Partying That Had One Them 'Never' Wanting To Drink Again!!

Kim Kardashian just shared a new pic with Kourtney Kardashian for the ‘gram — but not to call her the “least exciting to look at.” LOLz!

On Wednesday, the momma of four was feeling nostalgic when she posted a throwback photo of her visiting her older sis at the University of Arizona, where Kourt was a student! While Kim never graduated from college herself, she apparently got so much of the university experience, she never wanted to party again!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Taking Tristan Thompson Back — With Kim’s Approval??

Alongside the very Y2K snap (above, inset), the 40-year-old wrote in the Instagram caption:

“College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know “

Kourt had a very different recollection, though, calling out her sis for drinking “jungle juice” (oh the memories) in the replies:

“I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won’t name names and blasting Ruff Ryders (maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?).”

The comment was followed up by a message from Kimmie, who shot back:

“Ummmm not me! I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it @KhloeKardashian Blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken Jaw! That’s about it fir [sic] this weekend in AZ.”

Khloé Kardashian had also commented on the original post, responding:

“I was there that night too bitch.”

Then taking to her own Instagram account, True Thompson‘s momma shared a pic of all three of them partying that night, sharing:

“Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA.”

Kourtney remembered:

“The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!”

Wow!! It’s almost hard to imagine a time when cameras weren’t following these sisters around, but we’ll just have to take their word!

Do any of these stories surprise you, KUWTK fans?? Knowing how these three are, it feels like it all checks out to us. LOLz!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]