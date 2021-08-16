Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Took Tristan Thompson Back AGAIN -- And Kim Kardashian Seems To Approve!

Y’all, these two just can’t seem to quit each other!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together!! Yes, even after sources close to her said it would NEVER happen again! Now, the duo hasn’t come clean with the potentially very happy news yet, but two insiders are speaking out on the co-parents’ rekindled spark, one telling In Touch Weekly on Sunday:

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better.”

Um, that’s putting it lightly!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Explains Why She Has Been ‘Taking A Step Back’ From Social Media

As fans surely haven’t forgotten, the basketball player, who was just traded from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings, ruined his last chance with the reality star following rumors he allegedly cheated on her (again).

For those who haven’t been following, the messy situation happened while he was away on the east coast. The on-again-off-again partners had just patched things up in quarantine during the spring of 2020 — even considering in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy options to add another little one to their family — when things came to a crashing halt.

After the 30-year-old was caught leaving a party looking “disheveled” with three other women, one girl later claimed to have hooked up with the athlete. Of course, the star denied those rumors and even insisted he’d file a lawsuit (though he never did). The partying, which apparently happened before the actual split, seemed to be the final nail in the coffin as just hours later it was revealed the parents had gone their separate ways again.

The breakup, which TMZ confirmed two months ago, was so complicated that Khlo seemed done with Tristan for GOOD. Although she wanted to keep things amicable for their little one, True Thompson, she seemed to cut all romantic ties with the athlete. Yet that last bit of connection has supposedly led to their reconnection.

In Touch’s source argued the KUWTK alum’s daughter was the primary reason for the couple’s reconciliation, adding:

“Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

A second confidant even explained how the estranged lover won back the businesswoman’s heart!

“Tristan charmed his way back into Khloé’s life — piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is and surprising her with expensive gifts.”

Uhhh, is it really that easy to get into Khloé’s good graces?? It’s not like she can’t buy herself expensive gifts! But probably more surprisingly, the source even went so far as to claim they could potentially be IN LOVE again!!

“She has fallen for him all over again. That said, she never really got over him in the first place.”

Meanwhile, another reported the baller is 100% serious about his lady this time around (but it’s not like we haven’t heard that one before…), saying:

“He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

Hmm… Not so sure she should be so trusting! But perhaps it’s the apparent support from sister Kim Kardashian that has the Good American founder softening up so quickly! On Sunday, Tristan uploaded a new pic of himself posing by a piece of artwork while reflecting:

“Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing. Choose your circle wisely.”

Could this be a belated reference to the 37-year-old’s previous disappointment that Thompson “hasn’t changed at all”?? Possibly! (Though we don’t know why he’d be shading his rumored girlfriend on his timeline!) More likely though, the caption is a hint at those in the Kar-Jenner fam who are still rooting for him! AKA big sis Kim!

Related: How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Lamar Odom & Tristan Thompson Fighting Over Her

After liking the post, Kanye West’s ex proved her loyalty, commenting:

“Jamaican Canadian Prophet”

Wow! So she still seems to be buddy-buddy with her sister’s ex! Does this mean the couple really are back together? Or maybe the SKIMS founder is just trying to show her support in case the pair decide to work things out? So many possibilities!

What do you make of this, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the rumors that Khloé and Tristan are back together? Would that be a good thing?

These two sure do know how to make love complicated! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram & Nicky Nelson/WENN]