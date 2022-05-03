Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds In Just 3 WEEKS To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress!

Kim Kardashian was committed to this fit!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stunned the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night when she stepped out in Marilyn Monroe’s 60-year-old dress, originally worn to sing Happy Birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962. In honor of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme of the night, the reality star was determined to celebrate the American icon by donning the very same Bob Mackie look — but it was a PROCESS just getting into the thing!!

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, the SKIMS founder outlined the steps she took to wear the bedazzled gown, including a strict diet just so she could fit into the sleek outfit. The 41-year-old admitted:

“It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit.”

She first had the dress flown to her in a private plane from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida for a fitting at her house. To protect the dress, she had to wear gloves when touching the fabric, too! Unfortunately, the fitting did not go as expected, Kim explained:

“The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on. I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Rather than miss out on wearing the iconic dress, the mom of four began an intense diet and workout routine to drop 16 pounds in just three weeks, she detailed:

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Not starving… but definitely depriving! We do not recommend this!

Once the dress actually fit, she was bursting with emotions.

“I wanted to cry tears of joy.”

Interestingly, to preserve the dress, Kim only wore it for the red carpet, according to the outlet. She then changed into a replica, Pete Davidson‘s girlfriend noted:

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do. Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”

Speaking of eating… her diet didn’t last long!! Immediately after the event, the Hulu personality took fans inside her hotel room and gave them a glimpse into the epic pizza party she was about to have! While recording a video on her Instagram Story, the model captured employees from Doughnuttery making fresh donuts and stacks of Joe’s Pizza boxes ready to be scarfed down, sharing:

“So, after the Met, I am starving. And my favorite donuts in the entire world, in New York City, are these mini donuts. Oh my gosh, you guys. I have them in the room. How cute is this?”

Just seeing the carbs was getting her SO excited to eat, she added:

“You guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month. Definitely three weeks. This pizza—I’m so excited!”

Hear more about how she managed to fit into this dress (below)!

Can you believe Kim went through all that for this fashion moment?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

