Did Nicki Minaj THREATEN A Journalist On The Met Gala Red Carpet?!

The 2022 Met Gala has come and gone, but fans are still caught up in a shocking bit of drama that went down on the red carpet!

During the star-studded evening, a video of Nicki Minaj arriving went viral! And, no, it had nothing to do with her bold black ensemble that included black dots over her chest and face as well as a baseball hat. Instead, Nicki caught attention for calling out the journalist who reportedly leaked the news that she would be making an appearance at the event. While being helped up the stairs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the 39-year-old spotted the reporter on the sidelines and decided to publicly confront him!

In a video obtained by entertainment journalist Sharon Carpenter on TikTok, the rapper, who attended the event alongside Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci, looked surprised to see someone in the press section of the carpet, asking:

“Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here?”

Someone off-camera can be heard wondering, “Me?” Nicki then got more feisty, yelling:

“Yeah, you. It was you. I’m about to come up to you and slap the s**t out of you. Come here.”

Yeesh! The video then cuts to black for an even more dramatic effect. Ch-ch-check it out!

Most TikTok users seem widely divided about the incident while debating whether Minaj was really ready to throw down with the reporter. They responded:

“ik his heart was thumpin” “She always has to argue with someone.” “Always got beef w someone like girl just chill.”

While another person argued:

“Lmao he was doing his job.”

Others have come to the performer’s defense, chiming in:

“i hope yall realize she was joking, they purposely cropped out the part where she was laughing up the steps”

In another slightly longer video of the encounter, the Bang Bang vocalist can be seen grinning as she continues up the red carpet… but does that mean she should still have threatened some random person — jokingly or not — during the prestigious fashion event?! We mean, this isn’t the first time the celeb has threatened a reporter either, so we’d understand why some wouldn’t find the moment too funny!

Take a look at the full video and decide for yourself:

Hah! Seems like surrounding journalists were on board with the joke. One person even called out “come here” after her threat. So it was likely all in good fun!

The rest of the evening went down without a hitch for Kenneth Petty’s wife, who at one point struck up a great conversation with Katy Perry as they complimented each other’s bodies after becoming mothers. Enjoy the cute interaction (below)!

Katy Perry shares new video with Nicki Minaj from the #MetGala: “I’m a Barb, everybody knows.” pic.twitter.com/fRgTR9KBj4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2022

Here’s a better look at Nicki’s outfit, too!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the controversy around this red carpet moment was all for nothing? Or do you think Nicki should have kept her mouth shut after spotting that reporter? Let us know in the comments (below)!

