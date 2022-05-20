Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Destined For Down Under?! The Scoop On Their Aussie Move Rumor!!

G’day, Kete!

According to new reports, it’s apparently possible that Kim Kardashian could be relocating Down Under to the beautiful nation of Australia… at least for a little while! Maybe! And yes, this temporary move would take place specifically so she could spend more quality time with boyfriend Pete Davidson!

Related: D.L. Hughley Actually Defends Kanye And SLAMS Pete For Kim Kids Tattoo!!!

So goes the reporting this week after prior reports had fans noting she was apparently readying for life without the Saturday Night Live star while he’s off making movies elsewhere! Guess she changed her mind!

According to DailyMail.com and Aussie outlet 7News, Kim and Pete may “temporarily relocate” to Australia together while he films Down Under for his new movie, Wizards!, later this year. The movie is being shot on location in Far North Queensland, and since Pete is going to be out there for a little while, speculation is rampant that the 41-year-old reality TV star may just join him while he’s working!

Nothing has been set in stone, it would appear, but the outlets note the possibility that the high profile pair “could call Australia home for several months” while the movie is being produced. So that should be something fun, if it comes to fruition!

Perezcious readers will recall how Kim was in the news earlier this week when a source told Us Weekly about how the SKIMS mogul was preparing to be apart from the Meet Cute star for some time. Dishing out those delicious details, the well-connected insider told the mag:

“Pete has some movies coming up that he’ll be leaving to film, so they really have been spending as much time together as possible before he has to leave.”

Yeah, and they’ll get to spend even more time together if Kim actually does move with him! Honestly? We love it.

That same insider also opened up about how Kim has positively affected Pete’s career path. Speaking candidly about how both Kim and Kris Jenner have been assisting the funnyman with his future ventures, the source explained:

“Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way. He’s investing, saving and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris for advice.”

So perhaps it could be a trip for business and pleasure for the A-list reality star?! Obviously, it remains to be seen what will actually come of it. Guess we’ll know soon enough, though!

Related: Pete Isn’t Shy About Showing Support For Kim Even During Tough Times!

BTW, Wizards! features Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski, and Sean Harris alongside Davidson. According to Deadline, the plot is a wacky one:

“[Wizards!] follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.”

Yep, we can already imagine Pete getting into some funny situations in that flick. LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Do y’all think Kim will make an appearance Down Under at any point?!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]