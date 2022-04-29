Pete Davidson Pops Into Court To Support Kim Kardashian As Civil Trial Against Blac Chyna Goes To The Jury

Pete Davidson is stepping up for his girlfriend!

The 28-year-old comedian showed up in court on Thursday morning to support GF Kim Kardashian as her fam’s civil trial against Blac Chyna winds down. And while the jury is going to deliberate on the merits of the contentious courtroom conflict, the SKIMS mogul has her man in her corner!

Related: Pete Davidson Gets A New TV Show Based On His Life Story!

The Saturday Night Live star “slipped into he back of the courtroom,” according to TMZ. He didn’t join Kim — who was sitting in the front row with momager Kris Jenner and the rest of her family — but being there all the same says a lot!

It’s unclear whether the family expected Pete to be there. TMZ claims Kris “seemed very excited” and “almost looked surprised” at seeing Pete as she walked out of court following closing arguments. Both the 66-year-old matriarch and Kylie Jenner hugged the comedian out in the hall at the end of the day, as well. And Kim herself planted a kiss on her beau, before the group was whisked out a back exit of the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies.

At one point, Pete even let out a little laugh during closing arguments when the Kardashians’ attorney Michael Rhodes delivered a humorous line about Chyna allegedly smashing a gingerbread house during her infamous December 2016 argument with ex Rob Kardashian.

The outlet reports Rhodes’ querying comment:

“Why break a gingerbread house? It’s like the happiest thing.”

Ha! We would’ve chuckled, too!

Related: Judge Denies Blac Chyna’s Request To Redo Her Testimony!

BTW, Rhodes went in on Chyna during the lawyer’s closing arguments on Thursday. The attorney argued that the 33-year-old woman — whose real name is Angela Renée White — fundamentally misunderstood that point of her brief reality run on Rob & Chyna with her ex.

Arguing that the show wasn’t about Chyna, but about the former couple’s relationship, Rhodes told the jury:

“It was never her show. This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn’t her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them. It’s just one of those relationships that didn’t work. This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. Rob & Chyna in Love was the working title. It’s what the network was trying to produce. The show’s premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy.”

And so, the KarJenner lawyer claimed, once the negative press surrounding Rob’s relationship with Chyna began to take hold, the network wanted to move elsewhere:

“This wasn’t the kind of content the network wanted to put out. The network wanted the same kind of tone as Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And, yeah, the Kardashians have problems. They’re real people too but there’s a point it becomes too much. It became dark and heavy. This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous but they are real people.”

Rhodes added:

“The relationship at the heart of Rob & Chyna was unraveling. They were on/off, on/off but by February it’s gone off the cliffs. This doesn’t have a happy ending. It’s kind of sad. This is a very sad story. It’s grim. If you’re the network executive is this the show you want to air? Everybody tried to save the show. They weren’t trying to kill the show. They were trying to buy time to save it; to pave a road to save it.”

Now, it’s the jury’s turn to take the case on. Deliberations should certainly be interesting.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that room…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/FayesVision/WENN/E!/YouTube]