D.L. Hughley Actually DEFENDS Kanye West & Slams Pete Davidson For Kim Kardashian Kids Tattoo!

Pete Davidson is practically begging to meet the wrath of Kanye West, according to someone who’s faced it before!

As we reported, the Saturday Night Live star appeared to get the initials of Kim Kardashian’s kids’ names tattooed on his neck — a bold move, considering his noted public drama with the father of those kids.

Fans were split on Pete’s latest piece of ink. Some felt it was yet another adorable display of affection for his lady love, while others thought the comedian was intentionally poking the bear — and it looks like D.L. Hughley falls into that second camp, despite being the victim of Kanye’s harassment himself earlier this year!

Related: Kim & Pete Are All Loved Up At The Met Gala!!

While running into TMZ at LAX, the 59-year-old slammed Pete for “antagonizing” the rapper with the new tats, sharing:

“I think it’s his body, it’s his woman, [but] those are Kanye’s kids. That would piss me off. The father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of these kids. I don’t understand [what] that’s all about. It’s none of my business, but if you tattoo my kids’ name on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Sounds like he thinks Pete really crossed a line! Hughley went on to say that he sees “trouble” coming for The King Of Staten Island star, adding:

“Listen, nobody’s telling you you can’t live your life. If that’s your woman, you have a good time. But if you put that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket for me… [West] ain’t an absentee father. He’s a good father … and you know the stuff that’s going on. You already know that it’s a volatile situation. Do you think that’s going to help?”

Honestly, he makes a good point. If Pete really wanted to move on from the drama with Kanye like he’s claimed, why pull a stunt that would obviously annoy the Grammy winner? D.L. would know a thing or two about antagonizing Ye, too. As we covered, the comedian mentioned the rapper’s divorce from Kim during a DJ Vlad interview earlier this year, claiming the Donda artist is “stalking her” — which Kanye responded to by publicly saying he could “afford to hurt” Hughley.

That comment seemingly prompted Kanye’s close friend and fellow rapper, Theophilus London, to harass Hughley during an encounter at Nobu in Malibu that apparently grew so heated, security had to get involved!

So all things considered, it says a lot that D.L. would defend Kanye at this point!

Do U agree with Hughley, Perezious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments.

[Image via DJVLAD/REVOLT/H&M]