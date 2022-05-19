Here's How Kim Kardashian Is Helping BF Pete Davidson 'Grow Up In A Big Way' & Think About His Future!

Kim Kardashian is good for Pete Davidson! In multiple ways!

We already knew that the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old comedian have amazing chemistry together, but as it turns out, they are seriously vibing in some of the power-couple aspects of their relationship, as well!

An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Kete’s konnection in a new report for the mag this week, and according to the source, things are still going extremely well for the high-profile pair. But before we get to all the business stuff, let’s get mushy!

The source explained that the SKIMS mogul’s family has seriously taken to the Meet Cute star. According to the outlet’s reporting, Pete fits in perfectly with Kim’s tight-knit family, her lifestyle, and even her propensity for attending amazing events in the public eye:

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family. Kim and Pete are even happier now that they can attend events together and be in public. They love spending as much time together as possible.”

Love that!

And now that things have seriously calmed down with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, it’s nice to see Kete more keen on stepping out and living their lives together in happiness. It’s about time!

The public-facing side of it isn’t the only noteworthy part, though. According to the source, behind the scenes, Pete is taking a major step forward thanks to Kim’s career confidence — and the advice of momager Kris Jenner!

Per the outlet, the Saturday Night Live star has been thinking about making long-term moves in his comedy career “for the first time,” as Kim and Kris’ Hollywood navigational know-how takes hold:

“Kim has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way. He’s investing, saving and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris for advice.”

Say what you will about the KarJenners, they sure know how to approach fame. To think about Pete embracing their knowledge and connections is certainly something!

Speaking of all this business blabber, the source did also note that Pete’s schedule is about to get a lot busier. With that, it sounds like he may have to leave Kim’s side for a while to finish some film work. The insider explained that the happy couple is gearing up for that to happen:

“Pete has some movies coming up that he’ll be leaving to film, so they really have been spending as much time together as possible before he has to leave.”

Gotta pay the bills, right?! And yet the KKW Beauty mastermind still thinks nobody wants to work any more…

LOLz! Only kidding, Kim!

To be fair, their relationship isn’t just about Kim helping Pete with his life and career. As Kim recently explained, the flip-side is also true! The KUWTK alum opened up about Pete’s influence in her realm last month on Hoda Kotb‘s Making Space podcast, sweetly revealing to the host some tidbits about her low-key outings with Davidson:

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I’m having so much fun.'”

Awww!

We love to see these two fall in love like this!

It seems like they’ve been very good for each other in a lot of ways. Just what they each needed at this point in their lives! Don’t you think, Perezcious readers??

