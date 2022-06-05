Pete Davidson Bonds With Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint West During Shopping Trip!

Pete Davidson was seen out and about over the weekend with a very special guest. Who might that be, you may ask? Oh, none other than Kim Kardashian‘s 6-year-old son Saint West – and the whole interaction was just so sweet!

In footage obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old comedian was spotted holding his hand while at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday. It appears the two went shopping for a bit, even taking a second to look at a kiosk filled with hats before going to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory. While the videos show Pete and Saint clearly enjoying their outing together, it also looks like Kim did not join the pair, and they only had a bodyguard with them at the time. You can ch-ch-check out the clips HERE.

Related: Megan Fox Told Pete He Had NO Shot With Kim Before They Coupled Up!

We guess, the 41-year-old reality star is trusting her boyfriend more with the kids – at least enough to go on a first solo shopping adventure with Saint! The Saturday Night Live alum has been bonding with her family more and more, even taking some time to enjoy a casual ride around with her 8-year-old daughter North West in a pink Moke car during one of his visits to California in April. A source also spilled to Us Weekly that Pete has been growing close with her four kids, saying:

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids. He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Beyond that, the actor even got a neck tattoo reading KNSCP that social media users speculated stood for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Wow!

Another insider for Us Weekly also shared that the Kardashian-Jenners have even formed a close connection with Pete. As the outlet previously reported, he has seamlessly fit into her tight-knit family and lifestyles ever since they got together less than a year ago:

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits in so well with her life and with her family. Kim and Pete are even happier now that they can attend events together and be in public. They love spending as much time together as possible.”

AWWW!!!

Things are certainly really serious between Kim and Pete, huh! Reactions to him and Saint hanging out? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]