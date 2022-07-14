Kim Kardashian Does Not Want Another Baby Right Now! So… Is That A Dealbreaker With Pete??

Yikes! It looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are potentially not in agreement about a very important point in their relationship!



As you know, the couple has grown closer over the past nine months they’ve been dating — with the 28-year-old comedian now forming a relationship with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In fact, their romance is getting so serious that Pete expressed his desire to have kids of his own in the future! During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s series Hart to Heart, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that it is his “dream” to become a father one day:

“[I’m] definitely a family guy. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter. That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

That’s great BUT there could be a slight problem. It turns out Kim and Pete might not be on the same page when it comes to having kids just yet!

Video: Kim & Pete Get NSFW In First Trailer For The Kardashians Season 2!

An insider spilled to The Sun that the 41-year-old reality star told her friends she’s NOT ready to have a fifth child at this time! The source claimed:

“Kim has told friends she does not want another baby right now. She is very focused on herself and her four children, working through co-parenting issues and just having fun.”

Oof. It sounds like she’s pretty adamant on the matter. Right? Well… There is a possibility…

“She wouldn’t completely rule out surrogacy again – her mom had six children and family is everything to her – but she is already 41, and wants to focus on other things in her life.”

Totally understandable! After all, the woman is running a billion-dollar empire, starring in a hit new TV show, AND trying to become a lawyer. It’s a lot.

The source further said that Kim is discovering who she is as an independent woman now that her marriage to Kanye West is over and feels “very content” about where she is in life at the moment. She recognizes how important having a family is to Pete:

“She understands Pete wants to be a dad and would never deny him that opportunity, but her aspirations are more geared toward her legal work, her businesses and the kids.”

So could this potentially be a dealbreaker for Kete? The insider warned:

“At some point the age difference could become too much for her and Pete, but right now they are just taking each day as it comes and enjoying being together.”

Unfortunately, not seeing eye to eye about having kids and being at different stages in life in general doesn’t make us entirely hopeful about the future of this relationship — especially since Pete expressed just how much he wanted a kid! If Kim and Pete ever reach the point where they are having real talks about children, this could potentially be a huge issue for them. But we’ll have to see if that time ever comes!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, Peacock/YouTube]