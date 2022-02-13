Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy Pre-Valentine’s Day Date In NYC As Kanye West Feud Intensifies!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles as they enjoyed a date night tonight in New York City amid their public feud with Kanye West.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the couple stepped out ahead of Valentine’s Day to grab dinner at a high-end Italian restaurant in Brooklyn called Lilia. Pim held hands and smiled as they walked into the eatery. There was certainly no missing Kimmy Kakes, who dressed in a fringe coat, silver dress, and metallic boots, while her beau kept it more casual with baggy jeans and a flannel shirt. Both rocked a pair of shades. When they left the establishment, the paparazzi also caught Davidson helping the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum into the back of the car. Ch-ch-check out the images HERE.

Their evening came right around when Kanye started going off on social media yet again about the Saturday Night Live star. It all started over the weekend when the 44-year-old fashion designer announced that longtime collaborator Kid Cudi would not be included on his upcoming album due to his friendship with Davidson. Things have since escalated with Ye continuing to bash the comedian in several posts on Instagram. Notably, he called Pete a “d**khead” and insisted that he would “never meet my children.” The 28-year-old’s former fiancée Ariana Grande was also dragged into the middle of the drama when the rapper shared an alleged report, claiming Pete sent intimate photos of him and the singer to her later ex Mac Miller.

The entire situation has been messy, to say the least! And sadly, Kanye’s antics have not stopped…

Later on Sunday, the Yeezy creator went on another rant and pointed out that he was trending about the Super Bowl at one point. He then told anyone married to always hold their spouses close, noting that a relationship can be over in a flash and someone like “Skete” could be lurking around:

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE.”

He then told Kim to “always remember West was your biggest W.” No words, honestly…

Hopefully, she and Pete got to enjoy their date night a little bit before the chaos ensued!

